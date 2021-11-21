Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    Arizona State-Oregon State: Live Blog, Scores, Updates, News and More

    Get live updates, news, analysis and more here at AllSunDevils for Saturday night's game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Oregon State Beavers.
    Author:
    and

    Welcome to AllSunDevils' live coverage of Arizona State-Oregon State. Here you'll find all the latest news, updates, insight, analysis and more!

    Injury Updates

    Pregame

    As we write this, the Utah Utes are up 28-0 against the Oregon Ducks at halftime, spelling the end for any hope Arizona State has to win the Pac-12 South. 

    There's still plenty to play for, however. Arizona State (already bowl eligible) looks to finish their season on a strong note. 

    The Beavers tout the Pac-12's top overall offensive unit behind the running talents of B.J. Baylor. Arizona State's Rachaad White looks to match him stride for stride in what looks to be a run-heavy matchup for each team. 

    Much of the Sun Devils pressure on offense can be alleviated should quarterback Jayden Daniels be able to find success throwing the ball. Receivers such as Ricky Pearsall will be called upon to step up. 

    Reading Material

    Arizona State-Oregon State: 3 Keys to Victory

    Arizona State-Oregon State: How to Watch/Stream/Listen

    Arizona State Favored Over Oregon State

    Arizona State Unveils Road Uniforms Ahead of Final Road Game

    Arizona State: 10 Interesting Stats vs Oregon State

