Arizona State-Oregon State: Live Blog, Scores, Updates, News and More

Pregame

As we write this, the Utah Utes are up 28-0 against the Oregon Ducks at halftime, spelling the end for any hope Arizona State has to win the Pac-12 South.

There's still plenty to play for, however. Arizona State (already bowl eligible) looks to finish their season on a strong note.

The Beavers tout the Pac-12's top overall offensive unit behind the running talents of B.J. Baylor. Arizona State's Rachaad White looks to match him stride for stride in what looks to be a run-heavy matchup for each team.

Much of the Sun Devils pressure on offense can be alleviated should quarterback Jayden Daniels be able to find success throwing the ball. Receivers such as Ricky Pearsall will be called upon to step up.

