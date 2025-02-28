Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo won't run 40-yard dash at NFL Scouting Combine
Given a chance to showcase his speed in front of NFL general managers, coaches and front-office personnel at this weekend's NFL Scouting Combine, Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo has elected to go a different route.
Skattebo told reporters on Friday he will only participate in the vertical jump and broad jump in Indianapolis. And that's probably a wise decision.
Skattebo has risen as high as the third round in recent NFL mock drafts, which means there is now a lot more money on the line. Players picked in the third round of last year's draft signed four-year deals worth between $5.5 and $6 million. Contracts decline as the draft goes on, with seventh-round picks ending up in the $4 million ballpark.
If Skattebo performs well in the combine drills, he has a chance to go in the third round or higher. But he's opting to do those drills in a controlled environment — Arizona State's pro day in early March. That decision was likely made by his agent, who is trying to maximize Skattebo's value ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24.
“People don’t think I’m as fast as I am, which I am fast," Skattebo said during media availability at the Scouting Combine on Friday. "My objective at the end of the day is to get to the end zone."
Skattebo did that as well as any running back in college football last season, racking up 1,711 yards rushing (5.8 yards per carry), 605 yards receiving (13.4 yards per catch) and 25 total touchdowns in 13 games. He also played special teams.
Skattebo has reportedly met with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos already at the combine. He's been linked to the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers in recent mock drafts.
In the latest three-round mock draft from A to Z Sports, college football editor Travis May has Skattebo being picked in the third round (No. 89 overall) by the Houston Texans.
The running backs, wide receivers and quarterbacks will go through the combine drills on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. MST. You can watch all of the action live on the NFL Network.