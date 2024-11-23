Arizona State rolls out throwback 'Sparky' uniforms for BYU showdown
The Arizona State Sun Devils are going old school for their biggest football game in recent memory.
In a look they haven't used since 1995 — when Jake Plummer was at quarterback and Pat Tillman was at linebacker — Arizona State is bringing back its gold "Sparky" helmets with a white facemask for Saturday's Big 12 college football showdown vs. BYU at Mountain America Stadium.
The gold helmets will be paired with maroon jerseys and gold pants. And the reaction from ASU fans has been overwhelmingly positive.
Here's a sampling of the reaction on social media:
"Biggest game in a decade and you pull out the GOAT uniforms! Thank you!!"
"This should be the only uniform we wear for home games."
"As someone who wants sparky on the helmet full time, I could not be more hyped right now"
The No. 21 Arizona State (8-2) vs. No. 14 BYU (9-1) game is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. MST on ESPN. The winner will be in a great position to earn a berth in the Big 12 football championship game. The loser will be all but eliminated.