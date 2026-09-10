College Football Week 2 Best Bets (How to Bet on Cy-Hawk between Iowa State and Iowa)

Week 2 of the college football season is upon us and while there are still plenty of lopsided affairs between power conference teams and far inferior opponents including some games against FCS teams, there are a handful of fascinating matchups, including the Cy-Hawk game between Iowa State and Iowa.

If you're looking for some bets for Week 2 action, you're in the right place. Let's dive into three of my favorites.

College Football Week 2 Best Bets

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Arizona State +14.5 (-120) vs. Texas A&M

Oklahoma -5.5 (-110) vs. Michigan

Iowa State vs. Iowa UNDER 40.5 (-108)

Arizona State vs. Texas A&M Best Bet

In my betting preview for this game, I made the case for taking the points with Arizona State:

Texas A&M should certainly be favored in this game, but I'm not ready to lay this many points on them, especially after how smooth the Sun Devils looked on both sides of the ball in Week 1.

Texas A&M ranked 22nd in EPA per play last season and 24th in opponent EPA per play. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils ranked 54th and 41st in those two metrics. If they post similar metrics in 2026, there's not enough there to justify the Aggies being 14.5-point favorites.

I'll take the points with Arizona State.

Pick: Arizona State +14.5 (-120)

Oklahoma vs. Michigan Best Bet

In my article giving out my spread picks for all games involving top 25 teams, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Sooners against Michigan:

I'm shocked that the Sooners are just 5.5-point favorites in this game. I understand the argument that we shouldn't overreact to a one-game sample size, but recording only 276 yards and 13 points against a MAC team is a terrible sign of what's to come for the Wolverines. Bryce Underwood completed just 12-of-22 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. The Wolverines' running back, Jordan Marshall, recorded just 44 yards, averaging only 4.0 yards per rush. Meanwhile, the Sooners' offense record 401 yards and 51 points while shutting out the UTEP offense.

Pick: Oklahoma -5.5 (-110)

Iowa State vs. Iowa Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet the UNDER on the total. Not only has the UNDER gone 7-2-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams, but both of their defenses looked fantastic in the opening week. Iowa kept Northern Illinois to just 120 yards in their shutout win, and the Cyclones held Southeast Missouri to only 209 yards.

Both teams are also expected to lean heavily on their run games this season, which should help them run down the clock on Saturday.

Pick: UNDER 40.5 (-110)

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