Arizona State star ranked among top wide receivers in college football
Arizona State fans know how good Jordyn Tyson is.
Unfortunately the rest of the country won't get to see the Sun Devils' star wide receiver play this weekend. After injuring his left shoulder in ASU's 49-7 win over Arizona, Tyson was ruled "out indefinitely" by coach Kenny Dillingham on Monday.
Earlier Monday, Pro Football Focus released its updated grades for the top wide receivers in the country this season. Tyson, a redshirt sophomore, finished the regular season rated No. 4 in the nation — barely behind Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan.
Tyson finished the regular season with 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had 8 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown against Arizona before leaving in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.
Tyson, who stayed on the turf for several minutes after being driven into the ground after a reception, had his left arm in a sling after the game. His injury is reportedly a broken collarbone, which would sideline him for the rest of the season.
The Sun Devils (10-2) will play Iowa State (10-2) for the Big 12 football championship this weekend. Facing the Cyclones without Tyson would be a big blow for the Sun Devils.
The Big 12 football championship game is Saturday, Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. MST. The winner will earn an automatic berth in the 12-team College Football Playoff, which comes with a $4 million check, plus $3 million to cover expenses.