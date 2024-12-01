Arizona State's star wide receiver suffers shoulder injury vs. Arizona
Arizona State won the game, but the Sun Devils might have lost a key piece of the puzzle.
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jordyn Tyson left the field with an apparent shoulder injury after being tackled toward the end of the third quarter of the Sun Devils’ 49-7 win over Arizona on Saturday afernoon.
Tyson snagged a quick screen on 1st-and-7, turning up field for a six-yard gain before being corralled by Arizona sophomore linebacker Taye Brown. Brown landed on top of Tyson on the tackle, driving Tyson's shoulder into the ground. Tyson stayed down for an extended period of time before being helped off the field, holding his left shoulder.
After being evaulated in the medical tent, Tyson went to the locker room. He emerged from the locker room in the fourth quarter with his left arm in a sling. FOX reported that the injury was to Tyson's collarbone. A broken collarbone would sideline Tyson for the rest of the season.
The drive where Tyson was hurt was capped off by a 31-yard touchdown pass from Sam Leavitt to senior Xavier Guillory to give the Sun Devils a 42-7 lead.
Tyson finished with 8 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown. His performance against Arizona pushed him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. He came into the game with 958 yards and nine touchdowns on 67 catches. He has twice as many receiving touchdowns, yards and catches as ASU’s next leader in receptions, senior running back Cam Skattebo.
In the last eight games, including Saturday's matchup with Arizona, Tyson has arguably been the nation’s top receivers. Averaging 7.6 catches per game during that span with a season-high 12 catches in an upset victory over Kansas State Nov. 16, he’s scored in six of those eight matchups, grabbing two touchdowns in three of those games. His performance against Arizona marked his fifth 100-plus-yard game of the season.
Tyson made an incredible leaping catch on the sideline at the end of the second quarter. While at full extension, he somehow got his trailing foot to tap in the field of play while the rest of his body was flying out of bounds.
Tyson will be difficult to replace. If Arizona State advances to the Big 12 championship game next week, coach Kenny Dillingham will need to get more production out of Guillory, senior WR Melquan Stovall and junior tight end Chamon Metayer.