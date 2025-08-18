Where Does Arizona State Land in Preseason Top 25 Poll?
The 2025 college football season officially kicks off this Saturday - when Arizona State Big 12 rivals Iowa State and Kansas State face off in Dublin Ireland.
The dawn of the college football season inherently brings discussions surrounding where teams are projected to begin/finish the season and individual player awards.
Today, ASU on SI ranks the top 25 teams in the nation going into the season.
ASU on SI's Top 25 - Big 12 Teams in Bold:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Texas Longhorns
3. Penn State Nittany Lions
4. Clemson Tigers
5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
6. Georgia Bulldogs
7. Alabama Crimson Tide
8. Louisiana State Tigers
9. Oregon Ducks
10. Arizona State
11. South Carolina Gamecocks
12. Miami Hurricanes
13. Florida Gators
14. Michigan Wolverines
15. Kansas State
16. Oklahoma Sooners
17. Southern Methodist Mustangs
18. Texas A&M Aggies
19. Texas Tech Red Raiders
20. Illinois Fighting Illini
21. Iowa State Cyclones
22. Baylor Bears
23. Ole Miss Rebels
24. Boise State Broncos
25. Indiana Hoosiers
Under Consideration: Tennessee Volunteers, Utah Utes, Louisville Cardinals, Southern California Trojans, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Texas Christian Horned Frogs, Iowa Hawkeyes, Auburn Tigers
Major Notes, Takeaways
- The Big 12 has five representatives in the poll here - compared to four in the official AP Poll.
- The Sun Devils have potential to move up heading into week two with a Clemson or LSU loss aiding in that.
- 2025 Arizona State opponents in Utah and TCU are under strong consideration due to roster upgrades and solid coaching staffs.
- Future SEC opponents in Texas, LSU, Florida, and Texas A&M are solidly ranked within the top 25.
The most pressing question here is the merit Arizona State possesses to be ranked over Miami - who is number 10 in the AP Poll.
The Hurricanes might be a tad faster and more physical, but the Sun Devils are simply better coached under Dillingham and have just as much high-end talent/depth.
Arizona State's first opportunity to prove their preseason standing correct will come on September 6 against Mississippi State.
