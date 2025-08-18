All Sun Devils

Where Does Arizona State Land in Preseason Top 25 Poll?

Where does Arizona State land in the rankings ahead of the start of the season?

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham pose for photos before facing off in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham pose for photos before facing off in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 college football season officially kicks off this Saturday - when Arizona State Big 12 rivals Iowa State and Kansas State face off in Dublin Ireland.

The dawn of the college football season inherently brings discussions surrounding where teams are projected to begin/finish the season and individual player awards.

Today, ASU on SI ranks the top 25 teams in the nation going into the season.

ASU on SI's Top 25 - Big 12 Teams in Bold:

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

2. Texas Longhorns

3. Penn State Nittany Lions

4. Clemson Tigers

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

6. Georgia Bulldogs

7. Alabama Crimson Tide

8. Louisiana State Tigers

9. Oregon Ducks

10. Arizona State

11. South Carolina Gamecocks

12. Miami Hurricanes

13. Florida Gators

14. Michigan Wolverines

15. Kansas State

16. Oklahoma Sooners

17. Southern Methodist Mustangs

18. Texas A&M Aggies

19. Texas Tech Red Raiders

20. Illinois Fighting Illini

21. Iowa State Cyclones

22. Baylor Bears

23. Ole Miss Rebels

24. Boise State Broncos

25. Indiana Hoosiers

Under Consideration: Tennessee Volunteers, Utah Utes, Louisville Cardinals, Southern California Trojans, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Texas Christian Horned Frogs, Iowa Hawkeyes, Auburn Tigers

Major Notes, Takeaways

  • The Big 12 has five representatives in the poll here - compared to four in the official AP Poll.
  • The Sun Devils have potential to move up heading into week two with a Clemson or LSU loss aiding in that.
  • 2025 Arizona State opponents in Utah and TCU are under strong consideration due to roster upgrades and solid coaching staffs.
  • Future SEC opponents in Texas, LSU, Florida, and Texas A&M are solidly ranked within the top 25.

The most pressing question here is the merit Arizona State possesses to be ranked over Miami - who is number 10 in the AP Poll.

The Hurricanes might be a tad faster and more physical, but the Sun Devils are simply better coached under Dillingham and have just as much high-end talent/depth.

Arizona State's first opportunity to prove their preseason standing correct will come on September 6 against Mississippi State.

