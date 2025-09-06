College Football Legend Voices Concern For Arizona State
TEMPE -- It has now been nearly one year since the Arizona State Sun Devils made a statement in defeating an SEC foe in Mississippi State - the game served as a launching pad for Cam Skattebo's rise to superstardom, along with the program making a clear push to return to relevancy.
364 days later the tables have turned for Arizona State.
The Sun Devils are ranked as the number 12 team in the nation and are seen by many as a prime contender to make a return to the College Football Playoff.
Mississippi State must be dealt with before Kenny Dillingham's team makes any moves towards a return to the playoff - and that won't be nearly as simple as some anticipate, at least according to CBS Sports analyst A.J. McCarron.
The former Alabama great praised the home environment in Starkville, MS - and the Bulldog program when discussing the matchup on CBS Sports' pregame show.
From McCarron:
"It's one of the most underrated atmospheres in all of college football... They were always just a gritty group of guys. When they have confidence and that place is believing - and listen, coach (Jeff) Lebby has done an unbelievable job. I think he's one of the best coaches in the country... I really like their chances today, that atmosphere is going to be loud, I think it's going to be something that Arizona State is not used to playing in..."
The general sentiment surrounding today's matchup is that Arizona State is a more talented team while also being better coached. The sentiment on the flip side is that the environment at Davis-Wade Stadium will create chaos for the Sun Devil offense, and that the Bulldogs will be more intrinsically motivated to secure a potential program-defining victory moving forward.
Marcus Arroyo will be tasked with calling a sound game - finding ways to ease Heisman Trophy candidate Sam Leavitt into the game, giving carries to the three capable players at the running back position, and in involving other receiving targets outside of phenom Jordyn Tyson.
