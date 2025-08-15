Former ASU Star's Rookie Year Role Revealed
Cam Skattebo is now forever immortalized in the history of the Arizona State football program.
The running back tallied a historic season in 2024 and a strong season in 2023 for the Sun Devils - the pair of successful campaigns resulted in the California native being selected by the New York Giants in April's NFL draft.
Skattebo has been a major topic of the NFL offseason - particularly when speaking in the context of a potential starting battle between the Sun Devil alum and second-year Giants back Tyrone Tracy Jr.
ESPN Giants writer Jordan Raanan believes that Tracy currently holds the upper hand in the battle for the lion's share of carries - highlighting this belief in the context of fantasy football.
"It's trending heavily in favor of Tracy, in part because Skattebo has missed the past two weeks with a minor leg injury. Skattebo may be getting closer to a return, but the setback put a halt to his charge for significant carries early in the season. Tracy has taken first-team reps, almost exclusively, this summer, while Skattebo took only a handful. The rookie did flash an ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and excel in open space. That is what Skattebo's role likely will be early in the season, with the carries split being somewhere in the 70-30 range in favor of Tracy."
As mentioned above, Skattebo's hamstring injury was a major setback when it comes to the snap share he will see early on in the season, but it will be incredibly difficult to leave the playmaker off of the field - ASU running backs coach Shaun Aguano knows this all too well.
From a July interview when discussing how impressive Skattebo's output was in 2024:
"You know, his production for the team probably ranked really, really high up there. What he did for the team, not only from a running the ball standpoint, but also from the blocking/leadership standpoint. And so it's way up there. And in the season that we had was incredible as well."
The first opportunity to see Skattebo in NFL action is on September 7, when the Giants take on former Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.
