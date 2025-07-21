Sixth-Year Edge Rusher to Make His Final Year Count
We know the name Prince Dorbah, but does the casual fan know exactly who he is?
Now it’s time to introduce them to the prince; originally from the Ivory Coast, then moved to Dallas, TX, at the age of three.
This will be Dorbah’s sixth and final season in college football, after spending three years trying to make it work as a linebacker with the Texas Longhorns.
The second he entered the transfer portal and headed to Tempe, his world opened up.
During his first season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, he started as a defensive lineman, primarily on the edge, and his talents were finally showcased the way they should’ve been down in Austin.
He tallied 30 total tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, and tied for the team lead in sacks with six.
The following season, when ASU won the Big 12, it was a little less effective for Dorbah. He battled nagging injuries, and the rest of the defensive line struggled to apply pressure.
All things considered, he still had a solid year with the fourth-most sacks on the team and generated four tackles-for-loss.
Even though last season was one of the best in recent memory for Arizona State, the defensive line needs to be better this time around, and much of that pressure will fall on CJ Fite.
Fite has become a staple for the ASU d-line, getting better each season as he enters his junior year. Now, he’s being talked about as a potential Day 1 or Day 2 NFL Draft pick, which means opposing teams will hone in on him.
In comes Dorbah.
Dorbah has a violence to his game that can definitely cause fear in quarterbacks. He’s a little light, but has a muscular build to make up for it. If he wants to have a real presence in the NFL, he may need to add a few pounds, but the instincts are already there.
Now, coming into this season healthy and with the Sun Devils as the overall favorite to take the Big 12 title, the motivation is there to make his final campaign his most effective yet.
“We have a mindset this year that we’re all rushing, being those hunter, wild dogs that just go out there and rush together, eat together, communicate together… being more of a unit and working together as a unit,” Dorbah said after a spring practice this past March.
Dorbah and right-side EDGE rusher Clayton Smith plan to lead the charge for the defense and help solidify ASU as one of the most dominant pass-rushing teams in college football.
Please follow us on X when you click right here and let us know your thoughts on Prince Dorbah and Arizona State's defensive line!