Summing Up Every ASU Defensive Starter: In 3 Words
As I did with the Arizona State Sun Devils offense, in this article,I am going to sum up every ASU Defensive starter in three words or less, and then expand on it. Here is a table of contents as a guide.
Players
Prince Dorbah: Rule the backfield
In his time at ASU, left edge Prince Dorbah has been prominent in accumulating tackles for loss. So far in his career as a Sun Devil, Dorbah has thirteen. If Dorbah continues with this style of production, he could be one of the defense's most impactful d-line players.
Clayton Smith: Mold the Clay
Right Edge rusher Clayton Smith has the tools and traits to be a breakout star for ASU. He has flashed his potential, but he needs to be more consistent with his technique.
C.J. Fite: More Splash
C.J. Fite has been solid so far as a defensive tackle in the desert. He has accumulated a total of forty-five tackles over the past two seasons. However, Fite has been quiet in the sack department, as he only has a total of two. Fite's consistency in the tackle game is appreciated, but a more significant presence in the Quarterback pressure game would be beneficial.
Jacob Rich Kongaika: More Steadiness
It is ironic that Jacob Rich Kongaika plays defensive tackle next to C.J. Fite, as they are quite opposite players from each other. While Kongakia has the explosiveness that Fite at times lacks, Kongaika needs the steadiness that Fite has. If both of these defensive tackles improve, this could be a dynamic duo.
Keith Abney II: Keith Secondary Key
To be honest, cornerback Keith Abney II is one of my favorite players at ASU to watch! He has a fantastic blend of athletic ability and technique that makes him so entertaining to see play. Abney is coming off a stellar year in which he had three interceptions. If Abney continues this level of play, he could be one of the Sun Devils' best players.
Javan Robinson: Rising Robinson
Cornerback Javan Robinson is coming off an exciting season! Like Keith Abney II, Robinson had three interceptions last season. If Robinson continues his significant development, he could be a true difference maker in the secondary.
Kyndrich Breedlove: Senior Swan Song
Nickelback Kyndrich Breedlove is transferring his talents from Purdue to ASU, and this could be his biggest season yet. Breedlove is coming off a solid season from Purdue, but he could have a big impact on the ASU defense. Breedlove was good in pass defense, but he could be better in run defense. It will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Brian Ward utilizes Breedlove.
Xavion Alford: All aboard
I am on the hype train for Free Safety Xavion Alford. Alford had a promising first year as a Sun Devil. He was all over the field by intercepting passes, tackling the runner, and pressuring the quarterback. It will be fun to watch Alford in his second year in Arizona.
Myles Rowser: Bring the Boom
Starting off, Strong Safety Myles Rowser is a great player in run defense. He is efficient at wrapping up the opposing team's running back. However, if Rowser is better in coverage, it would greatly help the team.
Jordan Crook: Crook the Captain
Besides Keith Abney II, Linebacker Jordan Crook might be my favorite player to watch. Crook is a very well-rounded player. He does everything at an efficient level and is very smart. He is the focal point of the ASU defense.
Keyshaun Elliott: Continue to Elevate
Outside linebacker Keyshaun Elliott had a great first year as a Sun Devil! He was prolific in both run defense and pressuring the quarterback. I do not have many notes for Elliott, as he does his job well, which is a very high compliment to give a player. If he continues to play at his level, there should be no issues with him.
Zyrus Fiaseu: Consistency is Key
Zyrus Fiaseu had an up-and-down season as an outside linebacker. He had some standout games, but others where he could elevate his game.
In conclusion, this should be a very intersting season to watch the Sun Devil's defense! What do you think of ASU's defense?