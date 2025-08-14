Is Jordyn Tyson Best WR in West?
The 11th ranked Arizona State Sun Devils are now just over two weeks away from ushering in an incredibly anticipated 2025 season - one in which they are expected to repeat as Big 12 champions.
Kenny Dillingham has built a roster that should be able to compete in the present while simultaneously creating a program that is a sustained winner and is a prime example of a strong culture.
One of the most glaring examples of the culture overhaul is Jordyn Tyson - who was a late addition to the Sun Devils' 2023 transfer class.
The Texas native sat out of the entire 2023 season, but hit the ground running in the 2024 campaign once conference play started - his only three games under 50 yards all season came within the first month.
The 1,101 yards and 10 touchdown performance over 12 games earned the sophomore All-Big 12 honors.
Now, he enters 2025 fully healthy after suffering a collarbone injury in the Sun Devils' regular season finale. Stephen Vilardo of SuperWestSports - among many other analysts - believe that Tyson is among the elite at the wide receiver spot in the region
"Tyson had a breakout season for Arizona State in 2024 with 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. He came on very strong in the back half of the season, catching 50 passes for 732 yards and six scores in his final six games, though his season ended prematurely with an injury in the Arizona game. Tyson should be in line for an All-American type of season in 2025."
Tyson has shown tangible improvement over the offseason in the first full camp experience under Super Bowl winning WR coach Hines Ward - that is just one of many factors in the former's quest to be one of the best players in the nation this season.
Tyson's connection with QB Sam Leavitt has remained strong, while the position group behind him has been incredible throughout camp - namely Jaren Hamilton. The offensive line returning four of five starters should also gift Leavitt more time to find the wildly talented wideout in space.
