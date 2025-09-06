Tracking Major Big 12 Results, How Arizona State is Impacted
Arizona State is set to play in one of the most significant games of the week for the Big 12 conference - as they travel to face an SEC program in Mississippi State.
The Sun Devils' battle in Starkville will be heavily scrutinized by multiple angles from within the college football world, but they aren't the only Big 12 team with a massive game at-hand.
Results of Big 12 games that Arizona State fans should pay attention to are below.
Iowa State Moves to 3-0
Iowa State secured their third victory on the season in a physical 16-13 victory over in-state rival Iowa.
The 16th-ranked Cyclones have shown major grit over the first three weeks of the season, and it appears as if head coach Matt Campbell has another team that is poised to compete for the Big 12 crown.
The Sun Devils and Cyclones are set to play in Ames, IA on November 1.
Baylor Defeats SMU in Thriller
Baylor's defense was shaky for a second consecutive contest after falling to Auburn by two touchdowns last week, but timely stands from the unit and an inspired performance by Sawyer Robertson gifted the Bears a top 25 victory.
The Bears' offense is good enough to compete with nearly anyone in the country and will be something for the Sun Devil program to monitor ahead of the Big 12 opener between the two on September 20.
Oklahoma State Smothered by Oregon
The Oregon Ducks defeated Oklahoma State 69-3 in a game that was even more lopsided than it appeared to be score-wise.
This game will not have much bearing on Arizona State this season, as Oklahoma State is quite clearly at the very bottom of the Big 12 and the teams do not square off this season.
Kansas Falls in Rivalry
Kansas jumped ahead of Missouri by two scores early - just to lose the game in the second half in a 42-31 effort.
The Jayhawks have been widely considered to be a sleeper in the league, but the defense had a rough day and that will likely cost them in a potential race for a conference crown.
The Sun Devils and Jayhawks do not face off during the 2025 season.
