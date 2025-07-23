Best NFL Fits for Kenny Dillingham
Arizona State Sun Devils Head Coach Kenny Dillingham has had a lot of success at the college level. The most notable example is winning the Big 12 Championship. What if Dillingham took the Jim Harbaugh route? That being a successful college coach and then going on to be a head coach in the NFL. Here are the best fits for Dillingham
Cleveland Browns
As long as I have been watching the NFL, the Browns have not had the most stable Head Coach group. Current Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has won the NFL Coach of the Year award twice. However, there is speculation that after a disappointing 2024 season, Stefanski could be let go after the 2025 season.
So, enter Kenny Dillingham. Dillingham, with ASU, has demonstrated that he is an excellent culture builder, so he would be well-suited to establish a new culture in Cleveland. The Browns have talented players such as Denzel Ward, Myles Garrett, and Jerry Jeudy, among others. However, they have lacked an identity. Dillingham could come in and revitalize the identity.
The Browns are a part of the AFC North division. The Ravens and Steelers, who are also in the division, have head coaches with CEO-like culture-building skills: John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin, respectively. So, Dillingham would fit right in
Atlanta Falcons
Raheem Morris was brought in as the defensive-leaning Head Coach for the Falcons, entering the 2024 season. However, the Falcons' defense was not the best in 2024 as they ranked 24th in total team defense. So, if Morris has a disappointing season, he could be gone.
The Falcons, with their Recent Head Coach hires, have focused on one specific side of the football. As mentioned before, Morris was defense, before him, Arthur Smith was offense, and before Smith, Dan Quinn was defense. So, Dillingham, being more of a culture coach, would bring a fresh look to the Falcons.
Dillingham worked very well with former ASU Running Back Cam Skattebo. So, Dillingham could do wonders with Falcons star running back, BiJan Robinson.
Miami Dolphins
Personally, I am a fan of the current Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel. He has had some great offenses under his belt in Miami. However, the 2024 season did not go super well, and the culture under him has not been amazing. Dillingham would be able to bring a physical presence. In a lot of the Dolphins recent losses in the McDaniel tenure have been to tough physical teams. So Dillingham could help with that.
