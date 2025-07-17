Browns' Myles Garrett's Historic Contract Surpassed by Division Rival
When Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension in March, the deal became the richest contract in NFL history to be given to a non-quarterback. Four months later, Garrett's massive extension has been eclipsed by a familiar opponent.
On Thursday afternoon, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers had signed star edge rusher T.J. Watt to a record-breaking extension. Worth approximately $123 million over the next three seasons, Watt's average annual value of $41 million per year surpasses Garrett's $40 million salary as the highest by a non-quarterback in history. Watt's deal also includes $108 million fully guaranteed at signing, compared to $80 million for Garrett.
Garrett and Watt have been linked ever since they came into the league. The Steelers selected Watt 29 picks after Garrett went No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, but their resumés are eerily similar. Both have won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, while each has received First Team All-Pro honors four times and Second Team All-Pro honors twice in their eight-year careers.
Watt holds the slight statistical advantage over his divisional rival. The Steeler has 5.5 more sacks in four more games than Garrett, but has significantly more tackles, passes defensed, forced fumbles and interceptions. However, Watt also has had the benefit of consistently playing on a better defense and overall team than Garrett with the Browns.
The new contract extension keeps Watt in Pittsburgh through his age-34 season in 2028. Contrarily, Garrett is locked into Cleveland's roster through 2030, his age-35 season. Although they play on the same side of the ball and never match up at the same time, the rivalry between two of the generation's best appears destined to continue for the foreseeable future.