Observations, Takeaways From Day Two of Arizona State Fall Camp
TEMPE -- Day two of fall camp for the Arizona State Sun Devils is now complete - practice wrapped up at approximately 11:20 Arizona time before media availability with head coach Kenny Dillingham and defensive coordinator Brian Ward ensued.
The practice was not the best in terms of consistent energy and passion - something that Dillingham re-iterated during his talk with media, but there were still positives to take away from the two hour session.
More on the day that was:
Standouts From Day Two
- RB Raleek Brown
- RB Kyson Brown
- TE Khamari Anderson
- WR Zecheriah Sample
- LB Jordan Crook
Kyson and Raleek both showcased considerable burst in the outdoors portion of practice, along with ability as dynamic receivers.
Anderson was the tight end/pass catcher that stood out the most, specifically making an impressive grab during the scrimmage.
Sample is the wide receiver that stood above the rest today, although Noble Johnson impressed as well.
Crook was the player that coach Dillingham was most pleased with at the conclusion of practice, while DC Brian Ward confirmed the growth the second year Sun Devil has shown in a question that was asked by Arizona State on SI.
Other Notes, Observations
- Offensive, defensive lines looked stout in drill portion of practice.
- Sam Leavitt wasn't at his sharpest, put the ball in danger several times during 7-on-7. The sophomore looked strong out-of-structure and made several quality throws despite that.
- Jeff Sims was generally solid in the snaps he received.
- Drops were a major theme of day two - Jordyn Tyson dropped at least three passes, while Jaren Hamilton failed to haul in a pass in the red zone during 7-on-7.
As previously stated, Dillingham wasn't necessarily pleased with the effort that was put forward on Thursday, but off days come with the territory. WR coach Hines Ward and others are adamant that the roster is farther along at this point in 2025 compared to what was seen a year ago.
The Sun Devil season begins in exactly a month - when the team kicks off the season at home against Northern Arizona on August 30.
