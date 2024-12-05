Betting guide to Arizona State vs. Iowa State in Big 12 football championship
Despite the loss of star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson to a season-ending injury, the Arizona State Sun Devils remain slight favorites over the Iowa State Cyclones in the 2024 Big 12 football championship game.
Both teams enter Saturday morning's game with 10-2 records and very similar resumes. The 2.5-point spread and 49.5 over/under suggests the oddsmakers think Arizona State will win 26-23.
The winner of the game will receive an automatic berth to the 12-team College Football Playoff.
One of the more interesting prop bets is how many receiving yards Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo will finish with. Skattebo is ASU's second-leading receiver, and in the absence of Tyson it stands to reason that he will be targeted even more in the passing game.
Skattebo has caught 35 passes for 468 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. He has had two 100-yard receiving performances: 6 catches for 117 yards vs. Texas Tech and 4 catches for 121 yards vs. Oklahoma State.
According to FanDuel, the odds on Skattebo having more than 70 yards receiving are +430. The odds jump to +630 for more than 80 yards receiving.
"We've played a game without a lot of different guys, one-offs throughout the season," Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham said when asked about playing without Tyson. "So I'm excited to see the guys step up. And, you know, we'll have to look a little bit different, obviously. There's some advantages in looking a little bit different because you have to give a variety of people the ball. Nobody can just replace JT. But I think those guys together and our guys as a whole, it's a great challenge."
Arizona State is getting 69 percent of bets to win the game and cover the narrow point spread. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) favors Iowa State, however. The FPI gives the Cyclones a 54.9% chance to win.
Here are the latest betting odds, point spread and best prop bets for Arizona State's Big 12 football championship matchup with Iowa State:
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Arizona State vs. Iowa State Betting Odds
Moneyline: Arizona State -128, Iowa State +106
Spread: Arizona State -2.5 (-102)
Over/Under: 49.5
Best Prop Bet: Cam Skattebo 60+ yards receiving (+290); 70+ yards receiving (+430)
Kickoff Time: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. MST
Our Prediction: Arizona State 31, Iowa State 30
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: Stream Arizona State-Iowa State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
- Oregon
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- SMU
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Alabama
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- BYU
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Syracuse
- Colorado
- Army
- Memphis