All Sun Devils

Betting guide to Arizona State vs. Iowa State in Big 12 football championship

The Sun Devils are slight betting favorites, but the computer models like the Cyclones

Ben Sherman

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4).
Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4). / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite the loss of star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson to a season-ending injury, the Arizona State Sun Devils remain slight favorites over the Iowa State Cyclones in the 2024 Big 12 football championship game.

Both teams enter Saturday morning's game with 10-2 records and very similar resumes. The 2.5-point spread and 49.5 over/under suggests the oddsmakers think Arizona State will win 26-23.

The winner of the game will receive an automatic berth to the 12-team College Football Playoff.

One of the more interesting prop bets is how many receiving yards Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo will finish with. Skattebo is ASU's second-leading receiver, and in the absence of Tyson it stands to reason that he will be targeted even more in the passing game.

Skattebo has caught 35 passes for 468 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. He has had two 100-yard receiving performances: 6 catches for 117 yards vs. Texas Tech and 4 catches for 121 yards vs. Oklahoma State.

According to FanDuel, the odds on Skattebo having more than 70 yards receiving are +430. The odds jump to +630 for more than 80 yards receiving.

"We've played a game without a lot of different guys, one-offs throughout the season," Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham said when asked about playing without Tyson. "So I'm excited to see the guys step up. And, you know, we'll have to look a little bit different, obviously. There's some advantages in looking a little bit different because you have to give a variety of people the ball. Nobody can just replace JT. But I think those guys together and our guys as a whole, it's a great challenge."

Arizona State is getting 69 percent of bets to win the game and cover the narrow point spread. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) favors Iowa State, however. The FPI gives the Cyclones a 54.9% chance to win.

Here are the latest betting odds, point spread and best prop bets for Arizona State's Big 12 football championship matchup with Iowa State:

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Arizona State vs. Iowa State Betting Odds

Moneyline: Arizona State -128, Iowa State +106

Spread: Arizona State -2.5 (-102)

Over/Under: 49.5

Best Prop Bet: Cam Skattebo 60+ yards receiving (+290); 70+ yards receiving (+430)

Kickoff Time: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. MST

Our Prediction: Arizona State 31, Iowa State 30

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Stream Arizona State-Iowa State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Oregon
  2. Texas
  3. Penn State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Georgia
  6. Ohio State
  7. Tennessee
  8. SMU
  9. Indiana
  10. Boise State
  11. Alabama
  12. Miami
  13. Ole Miss
  14. South Carolina
  15. Arizona State
  16. Iowa State
  17. Clemson
  18. BYU
  19. Missouri
  20. UNLV
  21. Illinois
  22. Syracuse
  23. Colorado
  24. Army
  25. Memphis

More Arizona State & Big 12 Analysis

Published
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Football