Betting odds: Arizona State opens as slight favorite over Oklahoma State
Coming off a bye week the Arizona State Sun Devils are hoping for the healthy return of quarterback Sam Leavitt for their road game at Oklahoma State.
With Leavitt's status still up in the air, Arizona State (5-2) has opened as a 1.5-point favorite over Oklahoma State (3-5).
Last week, ASU football coach Kenny Dillingham said Leavitt was still "questionable" for the Cowboys game.
"He's questionable still for the [Oklahoma State game]," Dillingham said last Monday. "I would say it's 50-50 if he's going to return. Maybe 60-40 that he won't. ... The next week will be telling here for us."
We'll keep a close eye on Leavitt's status and Dillingham's comments this week, and the betting line will likely move based on his availability.
With Leavitt at the helm, the Sun Devils went 5-1 and averaged 32.2 points over their first six games. He has passed for 1,166 yards and 8 touchdowns and rushed for 279 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Backup Jeff Sims struggled in Arizona State's 24-14 loss to Cincinnati, competing just 12-of-23 passes for 153 yards and leading just two scoring drives.
Oklahoma State is winless in the Big 12 and coming off a 38-28 loss to Baylor.
Here are the latest betting odds for the Arizona State at Oklahoma State Big 12 football matchup this weekend:
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Arizona State at Oklahoma State Betting Odds
Moneyline: Arizona State -120, Oklahoma State +100
Spread: Arizona State -1.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 57.5
Kickoff time: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. MST/7 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FS1