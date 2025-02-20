Big-time 2026 football recruits schedule visits to Arizona State
The Arizona State football program hasn't had a high school recruiting class with more than two four-star prospects since 2021.
But coming off an 11-3 season and a No. 7 national ranking, Kenny Dillingham and his staff are starting to stockpile elite high school talent.
The Sun Devils already have two four-star commitments in the class of 2026 — matching its typical number of bluechips since 2022 — and it's still early in the process.
Rising tight end Israel Briggs and quarterback Jake Fette are Arizona State's top-ranked commits so far, and they'll be getting a better look at their future school this spring. Briggs and Fette will take their official visits to ASU on April 25.
Briggs committed to Arizona State on national signing day, giving the Sun Devils another big-time tight end in the class of 2026. He's the sixth 2026 commit for Dillingham and joins three-star tight end Hayden Vercher from Thousand Oaks High School in Southern California, who committed to ASU on Feb. 2.
Briggs, who is from Visalia, California, had offers from Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Miami and 20 more programs. He's considered a top-10 tight end in his class by all of the major recruiting services. He played his first three seasons at Mt. Whitney High School before transferring to Redwood High School in late 2024. At 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, Briggs played all over the field for Mt. Whitney, including running back and quarterback.
Fette announced his commitment to Arizona State in September. The Texas native is one of the top quarterbacks in the country, ranking as 247sports' No. 7 QB in the class.
Arizona State's 2026 class is currently ranked as the second best recruiting class in the Big 12 and 16th in the country.