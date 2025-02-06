Another big-time California tight end commits to Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils are stockpiling talent at the tight end position.
Kenny Dillingham has Chamon Metayer returning for his senior season in 2025, and lined up behind him are a stable of big-time athletes.
Dillingham added to that stable on Wednesday with the commitment of Israel Briggs, a 4-star tight end in the class of 2026. Briggs, who is from Visalia, California, had offers from Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Miami and 20 more programs. He's considered a top-10 tight end in his class by all of the major recruiting services.
Briggs played his first three seasons at Mt. Whitney High School before transferring to Redwood High School in late 2024. At 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, Briggs played all over the field for Mt. Whitney, including running back and quarterback.
ASU's Tight End Depth Is Incredible
Briggs joins Thousand Oaks (California) tight end Hayden Vercher as the second top-30 class of 2026 TE to commit to Arizona State. Texas A&M is the only other school in the country that has two top-30 tight end commits.
Briggs and Vercher will eventually join a tight end room that includes incoming freshman AJ Ia, a top-20 class of 2025 tight end. Ia is also from California.
Dillingham added junior tight end Khamari Anderson through the transfer portal in December, and redshirt freshman Jayden Fortier will be in the mix as well. Fortier, the top overall recruit out of Oregon in 2024, redshirted after tearing his ACL during the final game of his high school career in Dec. 2023.
This what Arizona State's tight end depth chart looks like heading into the 2025 season:
TE1 - Chamon Metayer, senior (returning starter)
TE2 - AJ Ia, freshman
TE3 - Khamari Anderson, junior (Kentucky transfer)
TE4 - Jayden Fortier, redshirt freshman