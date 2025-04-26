Cam Skattebo snubbed on second day of 2025 NFL Draft
Cam Skattebo has been here before.
A lightly recruited high school player who was an afterthought on the national college football landscape coming into his senior season at Arizona State, Skattebo has more chips on his shoulder than you can count.
After Friday, you can add another one.
Six running backs were drafted during the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Skattebo was not one of them.
Arguably the second-best running back in the draft behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty — who was drafted No. 6 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders — Skattebo was projected by most draft experts to be picked in the third round.
But teams with running back needs like Denver and Kansas City opted for defense with their late third-round picks.
Rounds 4-7 of the NFL Draft take place Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. PT/MST. And one NFL franchise is going to get a really good — and really motivated — running back.
“Nobody respects the fact that I’m the best running back in the country. And I’m going to stand on that,” Skattebo said in December after leading Arizona State to a stunning 45-19 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 championship game. “I'm going to keep proving people wrong. And whatever NFL team takes me is going to get a gem.”
PFF ranks Skattebo just behind Jeanty
According to Pro Football Focus, Skattebo is the second-best RB prospect in the draft. PFF ranked Skattebo first in three of their nine "superlative" categories: Best Short-Yardage, Best Pass-Catcher and Most Determined Runner.
Best Short-Yardage: "If you need to pick up a couple yards, Skattebo is your guy. His 94.1 rushing grade on plays when the offense needed three yards or fewer led the nation over the last two seasons. Skattebo’s 23 rushing touchdowns on such plays were also the most in the country in that span."
Best Pass-Catcher: "Skattebo is much more than just a goal-line back. His 829 receiving yards since 2023 are the most among running backs in this draft class and second overall. While his long speed is limited, Skattebo has natural hands and can make defenders miss in space."
Most Determined Runner: "Skattebo’s grit and determination made him such a special football player with the Sun Devils. He simply refuses to be tackled and pushes his body to the absolute limits, even throwing up on the sideline of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal before putting up a legendary performance. While Skattebo lacks top-end athletic traits like others, his 183 forced missed tackles since 2023 are still the most among Power Four running backs."
Will Skattebo be drafted on Saturday?
It's possible Skattebo could go undrafted, but several teams who have been rumored to be interested in him have multiple picks in the fourth and fifth rounds.
Skattebo has been linked to the Bears throughout the pre-draft process. Chicago has the seventh pick in the fourth round (No. 109 overall) and the 10th pick in the fifth round (No. 148).
Arizona has also been connected to Skattebo. The Cardinals have the 13th pick in the fourth round (No. 115) and the 16th pick in the fifth round (No. 152).
Cincinnati, Kansas City and San Francisco are also possibilities. The 49ers have seven picks on Saturday, and if Skattebo falls to the seventh round they could be in a position to grab him with one of their three seventh-round picks.