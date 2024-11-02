All Sun Devils

Texas Tech stuns Iowa State, upends Big 12 and College Football Playoff race

The Red Raiders pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season

Ben Sherman

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman (20) takes down Texas Tech Red Raiders' running back Cam'Ron Valdez (20) during the first quarter.
Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman (20) takes down Texas Tech Red Raiders' running back Cam'Ron Valdez (20) during the first quarter. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Welcome to the Big 12, where point spreads are merely a suggestion.

Texas Tech entered Saturday's game at Iowa State as one of the biggest Power 4 college football underdogs in the country — a whopping 13.5 points.

Final score: Texas Tech 23, Iowa State 22. Tahj Brooks scored the game-winning touchdown for the Red Raiders on a 5-yard run with 20 seconds left in the game.

The Red Raiders' stunning victory likely puts an end to Iowa State's at-large College Football Playoff hopes and opens the door for Colorado, Kansas State, Arizona State and others to earn a berth in the Big 12 football championship game.

No. 11 Iowa State (7-1, 4-1) still sits in a good position in the Big 12 standings, tied with Kansas State and Colorado for second place behind unbeaten BYU (8-0, 5-0). Texas Tech (6-3, 4-2) is one of five two-loss teams that now has a path to the Big 12 football title game.

Stay tuned, because more upsets could be on the way. Kansas State currently has a narrow 19-17 lead over Houston in the fourth quarter.

The first College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday, and Iowa State was widely predicted to be in the 12-team field. Now the Cyclones will likely need to win the Big 12 championship to earn a berth in the CFP.

The top five ranked conference champions will automatically earn berths in the CFP, with the top four receiving first-round byes. The next seven teams in the rankings will be added to the bracket as at-large teams.

More Big 12 News & Analysis

Published |Modified
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Football