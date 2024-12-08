College Football Playoff Rankings, bracket: Arizona State gets No. 4 seed
After beating Iowa State 45-19 in the Big 12 championship on Saturday, the Arizona State Sun Devils were rewarded with a first-round bye in the 2024 College Football Playoff.
That means Kenny Dillingham and his team will get a week off to rest, recover and prepare for the winner of the No. 12 vs. No. 5 first-round matchup. That game will be between No. 12 Clemson and No. 5 Texas.
The first-round games will be played at the home stadium of the higher seed, and the quarterfinal games will be played at neutral sites as bowl games. Arizona State's quarterfinal matchup is the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on New Year's Day.
The complete 12-team College Football Playoff field was just revealed live on ESPN. Here is the full bracket:
First Round CFP Games
No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas, Friday, Dec. 20
No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State, Friday, Dec. 20
No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame, Saturday, Dec. 21
No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 21
Quarterfinal CFP Games
Clemson/Texas winner vs. No. 4 Arizona State, Wednesday, Jan. 1 (Peach Bowl)
Penn State/SMU winner vs. No. 3 Boise State, Tuesday, Dec. 31 (Fiesta Bowl)
Indiana/Notre Dame winner vs. No. 2 Georgia, Wednesday, Jan. 1 (Sugar Bowl)
Tennessee/Ohio State winner vs. No. 1 Oregon, Wednesday, Jan. 1 (Rose Bowl)