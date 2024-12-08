All Sun Devils

College Football Playoff Rankings, bracket: Arizona State gets No. 4 seed

The Sun Devils get a first-round bye in the CFP

Ben Sherman

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham.
Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
After beating Iowa State 45-19 in the Big 12 championship on Saturday, the Arizona State Sun Devils were rewarded with a first-round bye in the 2024 College Football Playoff.

That means Kenny Dillingham and his team will get a week off to rest, recover and prepare for the winner of the No. 12 vs. No. 5 first-round matchup. That game will be between No. 12 Clemson and No. 5 Texas.

The first-round games will be played at the home stadium of the higher seed, and the quarterfinal games will be played at neutral sites as bowl games. Arizona State's quarterfinal matchup is the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on New Year's Day.

The complete 12-team College Football Playoff field was just revealed live on ESPN. Here is the full bracket:

First Round CFP Games

No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas, Friday, Dec. 20

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State, Friday, Dec. 20

No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame, Saturday, Dec. 21

No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 21

Quarterfinal CFP Games

Clemson/Texas winner vs. No. 4 Arizona State, Wednesday, Jan. 1 (Peach Bowl)

Penn State/SMU winner vs. No. 3 Boise State, Tuesday, Dec. 31 (Fiesta Bowl)

Indiana/Notre Dame winner vs. No. 2 Georgia, Wednesday, Jan. 1 (Sugar Bowl)

Tennessee/Ohio State winner vs. No. 1 Oregon, Wednesday, Jan. 1 (Rose Bowl)

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

