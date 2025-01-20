Former Arizona State star finishes career in College Football Playoff National Championship
ESPN analyst and The Pivot Podcast co-host Ryan Clark can brag for days about his list of accomplishments in the sports world.
Clark entered the NFL in 2002 as an undrafted free agent, becoming one of the most decorated and respected safeties of his generation under unfavorable circumstances.
The ESPN First Take guest-host bounced from the New York Giants to the Washington Redskins in his earliest seasons before finally finding a home as a Pittsburgh Steeler. He played eight seasons alongside Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu — and went through some very challenging times. In 2007, Clark had to get his gall bladder and spleen removed after playing in a road game against the Denver Broncos. Because he has sickle cell trait, Denver's high altitude caused splenic syndrome and forced him to miss the remainder of the season.
What Clark did upon his return to the NFL is nothing short of a miracle.
Clark went on to become one of the hardest-hitting defensive backs in league history, often referencing his large amount of appearances in the NFL's "what not to do" video following the introduction of targeting rules in 2018. He won Super Bowl XLIII as a Steeler and was named to the 2011 Pro Bowl squad. He retired from the NFL in 2015 and immediately began an unprecedented run in the media industry as he now appears as a regular NFL analyst on multiple ESPN shows, a co-host on Inside the NFL and has one of the most popular sports podcasts in the world in The Pivot.
Ryan Clark's Son Gets His Moment
At only 45 years old, it almost seems as if there is nothing that could outdo Clark's illustrious sports career; however, on Monday night, he'll have his proudest sports moment: watching his son play for a college football national championship.
Jordan Clark is a graduate transfer defensive back for Notre Dame. He totaled 33 tackles, five passes defended and an interception this season in Notre Dame's complex rotation. He has made a significant impact during the College Football Playoff, racking up five tackles in the Fighting Irish's first-round win over Indiana and defending passes in the victories over Georgia and Penn State to advance to the national championship.
Ryan Clark told TMZ Sports watching his son play in the College Football Playoff National Championship will be the biggest football moment in his family's life.
"For me, it will be a lot of anxiousness, nervousness, for however long that game lasts, but more than anything, pride," Clark said. "I'm just proud of what he's able to accomplish."
Jordan Clark Spent 5 Years At ASU
This season was a major change of pace for the graduate student after spending five years at Arizona State during some tumultuous years.
Jordan signed to the Sun Devils in 2019, joining Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels under head coach Herm Edwards. The younger Clark saw some good times in Tempe, helping ASU to two 8-5 seasons from 2019-2021 and appearing in two bowl games before chaos broke loose.
The defensive back battled through the transfer of his friend Daniels to LSU and the scandal and firing of Edwards in 2022, electing to stay at ASU in 2023 under current head coach Kenny Dillingham. He was an integral part of the Sun Devils' secondary under Dillingham, doing enough to earn the respect and appreciation of Notre Dame and its head coach Marcus Freeman. He recorded 139 total tackles, 17 passes defended, three interceptions and a pick six in five seasons as a Sun Devil.
Despite leaving Arizona State, the Clark family never stopped showing love to the Sun Devils. Clark went to bat for ASU with ESPN analyst Elle Duncan and two-time college football national champion Cam Newton ahead of the playoffs as the pair made claims that ASU wouldn't make for a good show in the playoffs. After Arizona State took Texas to two extra periods in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl — the most electric game of the College Football Playoff — Clark quoted the video, praising Dillingham on X.
"Always gonna show love! (Dillingham) just gets it. Did something for my son I can never repay," Clark tweeted.
Clark posted a heartfelt tweet on Monday ahead of the game, reminiscing on a significant moment through his son's recruitment and recognizing his dedication to the sport. The tweet, which includes a snippet of Clark from a Pivot Podcast episode, talks about his son's appreciation for ASU and how hard it was to leave, being one of the few schools that took a chance on him.
"He didn't want to leave ASU because he felt a loyalty to that school because he felt like, 'They recruited me, when some of these other people didn't think I was good enough to be recruited,'" Clark said. "And I had to convince him, it's a testament to what you've done, the way you've grown, the way you worked, that these schools now want you to go there."
It's a full circle moment for Clark, who hasn't been shy about sharing his childhood dream of playing at Notre Dame being fulfilled by his son. Beyond his son wearing the colors he once hoped to don, there is nothing that rivals getting the opportunity to watch his child play on college football's biggest stage.
"Played in two Super Bowls, won two AFC Championships, won a Super Bowl, never shed a tear. More than anything, I was just relieved it was over," Clark said. "When I hugged him after the Sugar Bowl ... I couldn't fight back the tears, just to see him so excited and so happy (about) the journey he was going on."