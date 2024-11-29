How to watch Arizona State basketball vs. Saint Mary's: TV channel, live stream, betting odds for Acrisure Classic
After rallying to beat a really good New Mexico team 85-82 on Thanksgiving night, the Arizona State men's basketball team will face an even better opponent on Friday night.
The Sun Devils (6-1) will square off with Saint Mary's (7-0) in the championship game of the Acrisure Classic in Palm Springs, California. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. MST.
Saint Mary's, who blasted USC 71-36 on Thursday, comes into the game No. 31 in the country in KenPom's ratings. Outside of No. 3 Gonzaga, the Gaels will be the best team the Sun Devils have faced so far this season.
And the Gaels play at a much different pace. According to KenPom, New Mexico plays with the fastest tempo in college basketball, while Saint Mary's is one of the most deliberate teams in the country. The Gaels are rated No. 349 in the nation in adjusted tempo at just 64.6 possessions per 40 minutes.
The Gaels are also one of the best defensive teams in the country, allowing just 60.7 points per game. Getting into a halfcourt game against Saint Mary's is something that Bobby Hurley will probably try to avoid.
Saint Mary's is led by senior guard Augustas Marciulonis, who is one of the best two-way guards in the country. He's averaging 14.1 points, 5.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals this season.
Arizona transfer Paulius Murauskas, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward, is averaging 13. 9 points and 9.6 rebounds. Freshman guard Mikey Lewis has emerged as the Gaels' best 3-point shooter (40.6%) while averaging 12.3 points off the bench.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's matchup vs. Saint Mary's on Friday night:
Arizona State vs. Saint Mary's TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Arizona State vs. Saint Mary's in the Acrisure Classic championship
When: 7:30 p.m. MST | Friday, November 29
Where: Acrisure Arena | Palm Springs, California
Live Stream: Watch and stream Arizona State-New Mexico live on Max
TV Channel: truTV
Betting Odds: Saint Mary's is favored by 5.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Arizona State 73, Saint Mary's 69
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Friday's matchup