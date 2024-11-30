All Sun Devils

How to watch Arizona State football vs. Arizona: TV channel, live stream, betting odds for Territorial Cup

The Sun Devils are one win away from the Big 12 football championship game

Ben Sherman

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0).
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0). / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Arizona State football team is one victory away from an improbable berth in the Big 12 championship game.

And the Sun Devils have to go through rival Arizona to get it.

Picked to finish last in the Big 12, No. 16 Arizona State (9-2, 6-2) has put together a remarkable season. Entering Saturday's rivalry game in Tucson, the Sun Devils are in a four-way tie for first place with Iowa State, Colorado and BYU.

"We got our butts kicked last year and got embarrassed, so it's a game that matters," Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said about ASU's 59-23 loss to Arizona last year. "If you weren't here, the other guys on our team got embarrassed, I got embarrassed, so you better have a little bit about yourself when somebody embarrasses you like that. They've got the same quarterback, returning the same wide receiver. They've got a lot of the same players returning off that football team off a team that picked us apart."

If Arizona State beats Arizona, they are all but assured a spot in the Big 12 championship game. Colorado (9-3, 7-2) already won its game, beating Oklahoma State 52-0 on Friday night. The other two pivotal games in deciding the Big 12 race will take place Saturday night: Kansas State at Iowa State (5:30 p.m. MST) and Houston at BYU (8:15 p.m. MST).

If ASU, Iowa State and BYU all win, the Sun Devils will advance to next week's Big 12 championship game against Iowa State.

Arizona State enters the 2024 Territorial Cup as 8.5-point favorites over Arizona (4-7, 2-6).

Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's matchup vs. Arizona on Saturday afternoon:

Arizona State vs. Arizona TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds

Who: Arizona State vs. Arizona in the 2024 Territorial Cup

When: 1:30 p.m. MST | Saturday, November 30

Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona

Live Stream: Stream Arizona State-Arizona live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Arizona State is favored by 8.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Our Prediction: Arizona State 34, Arizona 27

Live Updates, HighlightsFollow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday's matchup

More Arizona State & Big 12 Analysis

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

