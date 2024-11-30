How to watch Arizona State football vs. Arizona: TV channel, live stream, betting odds for Territorial Cup
The Arizona State football team is one victory away from an improbable berth in the Big 12 championship game.
And the Sun Devils have to go through rival Arizona to get it.
Picked to finish last in the Big 12, No. 16 Arizona State (9-2, 6-2) has put together a remarkable season. Entering Saturday's rivalry game in Tucson, the Sun Devils are in a four-way tie for first place with Iowa State, Colorado and BYU.
"We got our butts kicked last year and got embarrassed, so it's a game that matters," Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said about ASU's 59-23 loss to Arizona last year. "If you weren't here, the other guys on our team got embarrassed, I got embarrassed, so you better have a little bit about yourself when somebody embarrasses you like that. They've got the same quarterback, returning the same wide receiver. They've got a lot of the same players returning off that football team off a team that picked us apart."
If Arizona State beats Arizona, they are all but assured a spot in the Big 12 championship game. Colorado (9-3, 7-2) already won its game, beating Oklahoma State 52-0 on Friday night. The other two pivotal games in deciding the Big 12 race will take place Saturday night: Kansas State at Iowa State (5:30 p.m. MST) and Houston at BYU (8:15 p.m. MST).
If ASU, Iowa State and BYU all win, the Sun Devils will advance to next week's Big 12 championship game against Iowa State.
Arizona State enters the 2024 Territorial Cup as 8.5-point favorites over Arizona (4-7, 2-6).
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's matchup vs. Arizona on Saturday afternoon:
Arizona State vs. Arizona TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Arizona State vs. Arizona in the 2024 Territorial Cup
When: 1:30 p.m. MST | Saturday, November 30
Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona
Live Stream: Stream Arizona State-Arizona live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FOX
Betting Odds: Arizona State is favored by 8.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Arizona State 34, Arizona 27
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday's matchup