Players, Fans, Social Media React to Emory Jones' Commitment to Arizona State

Twitter was set on fire when Jones committed to the Sun Devils, with a lot of support thrown his way from across the board.

Since Jayden Daniels left Arizona State, potential answers at ASU's quarterback position have come and gone.

The Sun Devils sought options within and outside of the program to handle duties during spring practice. The early returns weren't enough to warrant confidence to hand the keys to any of the five passers on the roster, and thus the transfer portal became another option for ASU.

Now, Arizona State believes they have their man.

Former Florida quarterback Emory Jones is now the favorite to win the starting job in Tempe after announcing his decision to commit to ASU.

One of his potential targets in Chad Johnson Jr. didn't seem too upset about the move.

Fellow receiver Elijah Badger made it clear the Sun Devils took no days off and are ready for Jones.

Top offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson also approves of the move.

Other segments of Twitter also made their voices heard, with some mixed reviews for Jones.

As with any major transfer, the jury will remain out on exactly how this move will ultimately benefit the parties of Arizona State, Jones and Florida.

