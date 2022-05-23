Report: B.J. Green, George Hart III Awarded Scholarships by ASU

The Sun Devils were able to put two more players on scholarship today.

On Monday, Michelle Gardner of the Arizona Republic reported defensive lineman B.J. Green and running back George Hart III were awarded scholarships by Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards.

The news comes just days following the NCAA's implementation of a new rule that allows a team to give more than 25 scholarships per cycle, as long as said school stays under the 85-scholarship limit.

With Jermayne Lole gone to Louisville, Green may be called upon to fill those shoes after a strong 2020 campaign where he tallied a team-high five sacks as a true freshman.

As a sophomore, Green looks to leave an even bigger imprint along the trenches at Arizona State.

On the offensive side of the ball, Hart finds himself competing for snaps with transfer Xazavian Valladay, Daniyel Ngata and incoming freshman Tevin White.

Here's what running back coach Shaun Aguano said on Hart earlier in spring practice:

"Those two guys (Ngata/Valladay) will probably carry the load and hopefully, knock-on wood, that no injuries occur, but I am confident in George Hart as well," Aguano said. "George Hart is our bright guy, (he) always does things right."

In a backfield that possessed Rachaad White and Chip Trayanum, Hart carried the ball just ten times as a freshman in 2021.

Now, he looks to compete for more snaps this upcoming season.

"It couldn't happen for two better guys," Edwards told Gardner.

"We tell a lot of walk-ons that come here they will have the chance to earn a scholarship and I think that's important. It is good that when you're trying to encourage guys to come here as walk-ons you can show them that is something we have always done."

