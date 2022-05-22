Pearsall, Arizona State's top receiver last season, departed the team in the transfer portal and now looks to do damage in the swamp.

Ricky Pearsall is no longer at Arizona State.

That was unofficial for some time following his entrance into the transfer portal just short of the May 1 deadline, although Pearsall could have opted to return to the Sun Devils.

However, his desires, reportedly a mix of fuel between NIL deals and better football opportunities, were found elsewhere.

Pearsall reportedly narrowed his search to Florida, Auburn and Oregon before eventually committing to Florida on Saturday.

The Sun Devils have now lost six wide receivers to the transfer portal for next season, as Pearsall followed in the footsteps of LV Bunkley-Shelton, Geordon Porter, Lonyatta Alexander, Johnny Wilson and Cade Cadam.

Working best out of the slot and utilized as a gadget receiver, he caught 48 passes for 580 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. As a rusher, he rushed 10 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Pearsall also completed all three of his pass attempts for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Pearsall now has an opportunity to contribute right away at Florida, while the Sun Devils can officially put their time with their former No. 1 target away for good.

Both fan bases had different reactions, but a majority of media personnel had good things to say about Pearsall's move.

Twitter Reacts to Ricky Pearsall Committing to Florida Gators

