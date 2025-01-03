What Arizona State's Cam Skattebo said after his epic Peach Bowl performance
Cam Skattebo made thousands of new fans on New Year's Day.
Arizona State's All-American running back has been breaking tackles and running over defenders all season, but on Wednesday he had a much bigger audience.
Skattebo rallied Arizona State from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to nearly topple heavily-favored Texas in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal. The Longhorns pulled out a 39-31 double-overtime victory, but Skattebo stole the show with 282 all-purpose yards and 3 total touchdowns.
And most of his yards came after he was seen vomiting on the sideline in the third quarter. Skattebo said he didn't feel well before the game, and he drank too much water and Powerade during the first half.
"Puke and rally," Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham joked after the game.
Skattebo was so good that he was named the Peach Bowl's offensive MVP — the first time in 26 years a member of the losing team won the award.
Here are the highlights of what Skattebo said after the Peach Bowl:
Skattebo On Vomiting On The Sideline
"That's when it all started," Skattebo said in reference to vomiting on the sideline just before Arizona State mounted a second-half rally. "I had a rough first half, and I wasn't feeling too good. That second half, it was a different ballgame."
Skattebo On Arizona State's Effort
“We gave everything we had,” Skattebo said. “We never stopped.”
"This is just the beginning for us. No matter what, these guys will be in my life forever. It's awesome that I was able to play football for and with them."
Skattebo On How ASU Responded After Halftime
"In the locker room at halftime we took a step back and calmed down. And we understood what we had in the locker room, and we went out there and played ball. We didn't play the best ball in the first half, but we came back out and we gave ourselves a chance, so that's what matters."
Skattebo On How ASU Has Changed His Life
"ASU has changed my life forever, in a good way. They've supported me through everything and put me in a position to be successful. So I thank everybody in the ASU community and coach Dillingham and his staff. And this kid next to me right here [Sam Leavitt]. They changed my life forever."
Skattebo On What's Next For Dillingham, Leavitt And ASU
"Coach Dillingham's got the longest future in coach history. This kid next to me [Sam Leavitt], he's gonna play on Sundays. I'm gonna play on Sundays ... This is just the beginning."