Chamon Metayer, Sam Leavitt Building Special Connection
Arizona State faced undeniable questions at the tight end position following the 2023 season after two-year starter Jalin Conyers opted to transfer to Texas Tech for a final season of collegiate action.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham and tight ends coach Jason Mohns were tasked with finding a suitable replacement at the spot - they found just that in Cincinnati transfer Chamon Metayer - who opted to join the Sun Devil program after previously committing to Colorado.
Metayer became a revelation in Tempe - having hauled in five touchdowns in his debut season with Arizona State while also serving as a valuable blocker for QB Sam Leavitt.
The connection between pass catcher and quarterback is improving by the day heading into the new year - that comes firsthand from the TE.
"Truth be told, I've never done a backflip in my life. Last week, me and Sam was doing backflips. Some things you just bring out of people, you know? Like just being around them, gathering, seeing their perspective on life and then seeing ours... All about building a relationship on and off the field. So I think we've done that pretty well this offseason, especially a lot of the new faces trying to fit in... we had, what 87% of guys returning...? I was very welcomed here..."
The welcoming nature of the Arizona State program that Metayer lamented on has been one that Dillingham has stressed since day one of leading the program - that mindset has paid off for the most part to this point.
More importantly, Metayer has become incredibly comfortable in both catching passes from and blocking for Leavitt. The program leader has taken the reigns without looking back - the starting TE has provided phenomenal support on the path to prominence for both the team and Leavitt.
The first opportunity to catch the duo in action in the 2025 season is on August 30 against Northern Arizona - which should be a prime tune-up opportunity before a battle against Mississippi State on September 6.
