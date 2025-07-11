50 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
Arizona State football is now just 50 days away from beginning a quest to defend the 2024 Big 12 crown - that quest began on Tuesday at conference Media Days in Frisco, Texas.
The Sun Devils were treated like champions during their appearances at Big 12 Media Days earlier this week in anticipation of the start of the season - but the games must be played before crowning anyone.
In honor of the Sun Devils only being 50 days away from beginning the season, Arizona State on SI is recognizing every single player that wore the number 50 while in Tempe:
Dick Alonzo (50)
Gene Mitcham (52)
Clarence Osborne (53-54)
James Lundie (55)
Fritz Province (56)
Dave Fonner (57-58)
John Vucichevich (59-60)
Jim Murphy (62-64)
Art Duncan (65-66)
Dennis Knaggs (67)
Mike Mess (69-70)
Bob Breunig (72-74)
Rod Erbe (76)
Butch Vaughn (78)
Bryan Caldwell (79-81)
Kevin Thomas (82)
Robert Hemminger (83-84)
Scott Claypoole (86-88)
Jason Martin (89-90)
Dan Lucas (92-93-94)
Scott Von der Ahe (95-96)
Levi Jones (97)
Tony Aguilar (00-01-02-03)
Steve Hoppe (00)
Kyle Caldwell (03-04, 06)
Lawrence Guy (08-10)
Aderious Simmons (11)
Nick Kelly (13-14-15)
Ochuko Duke (17)
Jarrett Bell (19-21)
The anticipation for the season has potential to grow even more if what numerous players are saying about the program is true - defensive lineman Zac Swanson is one of the most vocal, as he joined a podcast earlier this offseason to discuss how the ASU culture has positively impacted him.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
