3 Specific Negatives from ASU's Week 3 Win
The Arizona State Sun Devils are coming off a very impressive win in week 3 against the Texas State Bobcats. However, even though it was a great win, there is still stuff to clean up. Like for ASU's Week 1 win, it is important to point out what the team can do better, so that the Sun Devils can be the best team they can be.
Penalties
A repeating issue early on this season for the Sun Devils has been penalties. ASU had five penalties for 40 yards Saturday Night. Now, they were not as costly as they were in ASU's previous two games; however, it is still something that the team needs to fix. Especially when Texas State only had 1 penalty, 5 is not a great look for the Sun Devils discipline-wise.
Now, there are going to be penalties in football games; that is just how things go. However, penalties could still be a big negative factor that could cost ASU with their Big 12 games coming up. In terms of how to solve it, it is just something that the coaching staff will have to dive into with the team. Hopefully, as the team plays more games, they get the discipline issues will get ironed out.
Malik McClain
Going into Week 3, one of the biggest things that ASU needed to fix was the involvement of other playmakers not named Jordyn Tyson. In some ways, they achieved this, as ASU tight end Chamon Metayer had his first productive game of the year. However, ASU's Malik McClain has yet to get going.
In the Week 3 win, McClain only had 1 catch for 8 yards. This brings his season totals to 3 catches for 13 yards. It was especially disappointing that McClain had a quieter game, as the Texas State secondary is not the best. As amazing as Tyson is, he can not be a one-man army the whole season, so the Sun Devils have to find some way to get McClain going.
Prince Dorbah
While one half of ASU's edge rush tandem, Clayton Smith, is having a great season so far, the other half, Prince Dorbah, has struggled so far. Now, by no means has Dorbah been bad this year, as his run defense has been good. However, he has yet to get a sack on the year and has struggled in the pass-rushing area overall.
Even though ASU still has some issues to fix, they have fixed a lot of problems in a season that is still young. The team has a good record of 2-1 and fans can feel good as they go into Big 12 play.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on the areas that ASU still needs to clean up after their Week 3 victory. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop, as ASU Football season is underway
Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Football Week 3 Win story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.