Why ASU Has One of the Best Coaching Staffs in College
Arizona State Sun Devils Head Coach Kenny Dillingham has built up an Avengers-level Coaching Staff by hiring great coaches from different backgrounds. This allows for different viewpoints, ways of teaching and football knowledge to be brought to the table to solve issues. So, here is a dive into the amazing team of coaches for ASU football.
The Offensive Side
Marcus Arroyo
Starting with Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo, who has brought tons of experience to the coaching staff. Arroyo's time with the Oregon Ducks was huge, as he helped turn Quarterback Justin Herbert into a high NFL draft pick. Arroyo has shown that he is not only a great play caller but a great teacher.
One of Arroyo's best elements as a coach is his ability to help players translate their game. This was shown in ASU QB Sam Leavitt's season last year. Leavitt had a great first year for being a full-time starting College Quarterback.
Hines Ward
Continuing to one of the better position coaches on the staff, Wide Receiver Coach, Hines Ward. Ward had an incredible NFL Career where he had five 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Additionally, he won two Super Bowls, including being named Super Bowl MVP, where he hauled in 123 yards to help the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks.
Ward has been able to transfer his incredible play as an NFL WR to coaching wide receivers. ASU's Jordyn Tyson has seen an incredible amount of success under Ward. Such success includes being one of the highest rated WR's by several pundits.
Shaun Aguano
Going from the air to the ground, the Running back coach for ASU is Shaun Aguano. Aguano made his name as the Chandler High School coach for many years. Under Aguano, the Chandler Wolves saw a lot of success. Chandler had an absolutely amazing record of 88-19 and won four state championships during Aguano's tenure.
Aguano did an incredible job coaching ASU's star running back Cam Skattebo last season. Skattebo had an incredible season that helped him land on the New York Giants during the NFL Draft.
The Defensive Side
Brian Ward
Going to the defensive side, Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward brings a ton of experience. Before joining ASU's coaching staff, Ward had been a Defensive Coordinator or a position coach at 8 colleges, including Nevada, Washington State, and many more. Ward is a smart individual who has been around the college space and knows college offensive tendencies.
Bryan Carrington
Defensive Backs Coach Bryan Carrington is recognized by many as one of the better recruiting minds in the college space. This shows that ASU was able to recruit two defensive backs this past off-season, Nyland Green and Kyndrich Breedlove.
Before joining ASU, Carrington had been part of some great college programs. The programs were USC, Texas, and Houston. Carrington was also part of the Los Angeles Rams Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. Coach Kenny Dillingham has haad a lot of praise for Carrington.
Diron Reynolds
Defensive Line Coach Diron Reynolds might be ASU's most underrated position coach. Reynolds brings tons of experience to the role. Reynolds not only coached at the college level, but at the NFL level. The NFL Teams that Reynolds coached are:
- The Indianapolis Colts from 2002-2006
- The Miami Dolphins during the 2007 Season
- The Minnesota Vikings from 2009-2013
Reynolds is a veteran position coach who knows the ins and outs of what it takes to coach on the defensive line.
The Head Coach
Finally, the man in charge of it all, Kenny Dillingham. Dillingham is one of the best college coaches for one main reason. That reason is his attitude and mindset. Dillingham believes the best of every player and coach. He believes that all of them can accomplish amazing things and will push them to that.
Dillignham never settles for nothing less than exceptional. Dillingham is critcal, but it comes from a place of love. There is no doubt how much energy and passion he has injected into ASU Football.
In conclusion, the ASU Coaching Staff has a bunch of high-level talent that will help them succeed for many seasons to come. It is also an amazing showcase that people working together can achieve a great goal.
