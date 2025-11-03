Projecting Arizona State's Starting Lineup For Season Opener
TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State men's basketball season is on the eve of beginning, as the team tips off its opener against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Tuesday night.
Head coach Bobby Hurley has brought in what is almost an entirely new roster this season, and has spent recent months attempting to build team chemistry, familiarize international players with NCAA rules, and much more - now the moment to shock the college basketball world is here.
Arizona State on SI projects what the starting lineup will be on Tuesday night below.
Moe Odum
Odum is a mortal lock to be the starting point guard - as long as he is healthy.
The senior was fourth in the nation in assists per game last season and has proved to be a worthy floor-spacer in his own right as well. Expect Odum to be the player who is both the catalyst and stabilizer of the offense, depending on the situation.
Anthony "Pig" Johnson
Noah Meeusen could have been the pick here, but the Belgian guard is out for some time with an ankle injury.
Enter Johnson, who was an NAIA player at this time last year.
The talented guard scored 27 points in the exhibition loss to Texas A&M on October 26 - displaying much more than scoring prowess in the process.
It's reasonable to anticipate that he will receive the start in the opener as a virtue of that showing.
Marcus Adams Jr.
Adams has long been expected to be a fixture in the starting lineup at the 3.
The Cal-State Northridge transfer was a former four-star recruit who bounced around various destinations due to unforeseen circumstances before showing out last season.
Adams is returning from an injury - that must be kept in mind here - but it feels much more likely that Hurley would place a minutes restriction on the talented wing instead of keeping him on the bench to start the game.
Allen Mukeba
Mukeba is also returning from injury, so the game can certainly be applied to the senior transfer from Oakland University.
Santiago Trouet has the potential to start at the four spot as well, but Mukeba's physicality is something that will likely be valued by Hurley, who is seeking to reshape the identity of his program.
Mor Massamba Diop
Diop has thoroughly impressed since joining the program over the summer after two successful professional seasons in Spain - it appears that he is a shoo-in to start, along with Odum.
