Sam Leavitt To Gift NIL Sales To Arizona State Teammates
Sam Leavitt has been nothing short of a model player and citizen since committing to play for Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State football program in December 2023.
The West Linn, Oregon native beat out returning starting QB Jaden Rashada in the spring portion of practices and never looked back.
Leavitt earned numerous honors, lead the Sun Devils to a Big 12 championship victory, and is heading into the new season as one of the top NFL draft prospects at the QB position ahead of next April.
That isn't where it ends.
Leavitt has consistently lead by example and has quickly become a prominent voice in the Arizona State locker room. Examples of such include the star donating his NIL earnings from the 2024 season back into the general NIL collective fund for his teammates to benefit off of, as well as his $15,000 donation to the Pat Tillman Foundation.
One of the most overlooked examples is Leavitt opting to continue what has been built in Tempe over exploring opportunities from other schools that could be more lucrative.
“Why would you not want to be in a situation where you know exactly what’s going on…Who cares if you get paid a couple hundred thousand dollars less when you're gonna have a shot to now go play in the NFL and make 10 times more money.”
This train of thought is exactly what Dillingham is seeking out, and should very much set the tone for the future of Sun Devil football.
The latest example is Leavitt once again committing to donate NIL money back to his teammates - this time, in the form of apparel.
Leavitt is set to sell various tees, hoodies, and jerseys - donating 100% of commission earned back to the team.
That is rare leadership that has consistently been displayed by the 20 year old - and should certainly make it incredibly easier for the team to rally behind him in a crucial 2025 season that is now just over a month away.
Read more on Arizona State being in contention to land an elite EDGE recruit in the 2027 class here, and on Arizona State basketball scheduling a home date with Gonzaga in November here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Leavitt's continued leadership and the potential heights he can reach on the field in 2025 when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!