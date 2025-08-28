Sun Devil Fits for the New England Patriots

All Sun Devils

The Arizona State Sun Devils could have some players that could be playing in N. E. next season.

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel walks off of the field after a game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
It has been a while since Tom Brady, Bill Billichick and crew were winning Super Bowls for the New England Patriots. However, since then, things have been quite different for the Patriots, as they have had some shaky seasons. However, after hiring Head Coach Mike Vrabel, things could be on track for New England again, so here are some Arizona State Sun Devils who could help with that.

Offense

The goal for the New England offense is simple: help Quarterback Drake Maye. Maye had an impressive season, showing flashes with nice decision-making, a rocket arm up there with the best in the NFL, and solid scrambling ability.

The Patriots this past offseason took offensive lineman Will Campbell in Round 1, so the Patriots could go offense again in Round 1 by selecting Jordyn Tyson.

Arizona State Sun Devils Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offensive Line

The Patriots' rookie running back, TreVeyon Henderson, looks promising, so RB is not a need for New England. However, the offensive line certainly is a need, especially at center.

ASU's Ben Coleman is a versatile piece who plays with physical prowess, so he could fit Mike Vrabel's culture extremely well. Coleman has shown that he can play center and guard well, so he would be a valuable fit for the Patriots.

Arizona State Offensive Lineman Ben Coleman
Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Ben Coleman answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Defense

Moving onto the defensive side, and a stacked side at that for New England. The Patriots have talented players everywhere on that side of the ball, with players such as:

  • Christian Gonzalez, one of the premiere corners in the league.
  • Robert Spillane, a physically productive linebacker.
Mar 13, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane discusses his recent free agent addition to the Patriots with the media at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
  • Milton Williams, an edge rusher who has shown some elite flashes.
  • Christian Baramore, a defensive tackle that can be a headache for offenses to deal with.
New England Patriots Cornerback Christian Gonzalez and Wide Receiver Kyle Williams
Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) and wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) do a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Safety

So there is a lot to like with Vrabel's defensive unit. However, one position of need is safety. ASU's Myles Rowser would fit like a glove into Vrabel's defensive unit. Rowser has the mindset that Vrabel would be valued by the Patriots.

Rowser could be a very nice steal for the Patriots in the late round of the drafts.

In conclusion, if the Patriots just add a couple more players, they could be back to their Super Bowl winning ways before they know it.

