Who Could Kanye Udoh Be at the NFL Level
The Arizona State Sun Devils running back room contains many talented players such as Kyson Brown, Raleek Brown, and Kanye Udoh. Udoh is a transfer from Army and has a lot to like. Udoh is a Junior, so there is a chance he goes to the NFL Draft after this. If he does go, what type of players could he play like?
Breece Hall
Hall is the player that Udoh plays the most like, as they both have the perfect balance of speed and strength. Both players have great core strength, the ability to fight through tackles, making them bruisers in the backfield.
They are also both pretty speedy and can make defenders miss with their swiftness. However, both lack amazing vision. At times, they rely too much on their physical tools and traits to make plays happen, and will miss open gaps, or running lanes.
However, even though both lack amazing vision, they are still great runners of the football, and all works out Udoh could be like Hall. Hall has been a pretty good franchise running back for the Jets.
If Udoh is like Hall coming out of college, a great spot for Udoh could be the Cowboys. The Cowboys have had some great running backs in their franchise, such as Tony Dorsett, Emmitt Smith, DeMarco Murray, Ezekiel Elliott, and Tony Pollard. However, they have struggled as of late to find that franchise guy in the backfield so that Udoh could be that player for Dallas.
David Montgomery
If things don't pan out as well for Udoh, he could be more like David Montgomery. To be established, Montgomery is a good player and has had a career that 99% of high school running backs would dream of having. Compared to Hall, Montgomery is more of a power back. He doesn't have top-tier speed or vision, but he does make it hard for a defender to try to tackle him. This is in Udoh's game, that inherent toughness.
Montgomery has carved himself out a great role being the number two running back for the Detroit Lions. Montgomery is the thunder/power to star Jahmyr Gibbs' lightning/speed in the Lions' backfield.
If Udoh comes out profiles like Montgomery, a nice landing spot could be the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins' current starter, De’Von Achane, is the lightning, speedster type, so Udoh would profile perfectly as the thunder/power back for the Dolphins.
In conclusion, there is a lot going for Kanye Udoh at the College and NFL level.
