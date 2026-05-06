3 Guard Targets for Arizona State in Transfer Portal

TEMPE -- The first six weeks of the Randy Bennett era have been a whirlwind for the Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program.

Bennett has roughly filled out his coaching staff since being hired on March 23, while also dealing with a health scare and working toward finalizing a roster to compete in the Big 12 after showing marked improvement in 2025-26.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Arizona State's roster now stands at 10 of 15 spots filled, with point guard Joel Foxwell , power forward Paulius Murauskas , and G/F Dillan Shaw being among the high-profile players added to the team. There is still much work to be done to round out the roster in complement of the stars - ASU on SI names three prospective additions who offer different positives in an effort to send Arizona State back to the NCAA Tournament in 2026, below.

Feb 25, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Portland Pilots guard Joel Foxwell (23) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Hamad Mousa (Cal Poly)

Mousa would be an incredibly ambitious addition for Bennett. The 6'8" junior averaged over 20 points and 6 rebounds per contest. The Qatar native is a dynamic shot-maker and ball-handler, as well as a versatile defender.

There's little doubt that Mousa will continue to be a top target from other high-major programs, but Arizona State should swing for the fences here and make Mousa the starting two-guard for the season to come - perhaps even beyond the 2026-27 campaign.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) scores a basket over Cal Poly Mustangs guard Hamad Mousa (10) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Christian Bliss (Delaware)

Bliss experienced a breakout season at Delaware in the past year, with the combo guard averaging 16.7 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 5.9 APG, while also shooting north of 39% from three-point range.

Bliss' 6'4" frame also allows him to serve more effortlessly in a combo guard role, and his prowess as a defender would be an effortless transition into Bennett's pack-line, aggressive defense.

Delaware’s Christian Bliss (left) passes away from Western Kentucky’s Teagan Moore in the first half of Western Kentucky’s 88-87 overtime win at the Bob Carpenter Center, Feb. 18, 2026. | William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cord Stansberry (Western Carolina)

Stansberry would be a more attainable addition for the Sun Devils, but his sub-30 percent clip from behind the arc last season isn't an ideal number.

On the flip side, Stansberry is again 6'4", is an efficient free-throw shooter, adds value as a rebounder, and would be a traditional connector in an offense that will be organized by Foxwell in the year to come.

Western Carolina Catamounts guard Cord Stansberry (0) drives against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jordi Rodriguez (17) in the first half of the NCAA men’s basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are many guards still in the fold that would make sense for Arizona State to fill out the roster, but there's little doubt that Bennett will be very selective in how he addresses the remaining five vacancies for what could be a Big 12 sleeper.