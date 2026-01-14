3 Paths Leavitt’s Legacy Could Grow

LSU has a new Quaterback in Sam Leavitt. With Leavitt leaving ASU, he leaves a legacy, one that is very up and down. The quesiton is, how does Leavitt's ASU legacy grow and how will fans remember him in the years to come.

Scenario #1: The KD to the Warriors Reaction

One of the most infamous moments in the sports world of this century is when Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors about 10 years ago. While a decade ago and a different sport, there are some similarities between KD to the Warriors and Leavitt to LSU.

Former Thunder star Kevin Durant said he wants traded out of Brooklyn. What would it take for Durant to return to Oklahoma City? durant2 | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Both are leaving the teams at their peak. Dillingham is are building up something special at ASU and the Thunder were a game away from the finals.

Both are going to a more popular team, Golden State was in their prime and LSU is one of the more famous and talked about colleges in today's college football landscape.

Both also accomplished a lot for their teams, KD won an MVP with OKC and was a pillar for them and Leavitt helped win ASU the Big 12 title game in 2024.

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates after the Sun Devils defeat the Iowa State Cyclones and win the 2024 Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

However, despite the good that KD did for OKC, a lot of Thunder fans still view him in a largely negative light and that could be the same for Leavitt. Sure, a lot of great moments were created by Durant and Leavitt with OKC and ASU, but many fans have the question of what if. What if Leavitt stayed another year, would this ASU team make a deep playoff run? These questions will always linger for fans despite the great moments that Leavitt had at ASU.

Scenario #2: The Drew Brees to the Chargers Reaction

Former NFL QB Drew Brees is mainly known for his time and success with the New Orleans Saints. However, Brees was with the Chargers before he was a Saint. Brees had some good years for the Chargers, however his time got ended with them due to injury. So in a way, this situation is similar to Leavitt, where he left a team on an injury related note to go to a Louisiana based football team.

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on the field for the coin toss against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Oppostie to KD with the Thunder, a lot of Chargers fans view Drew Brees in a very positive light. While even though they wish things could have gone better, they are still thankful for him and his time with the Chargers. So, this has how Leavitt could end up

Split

While in years the reaciton to Leavitt leaving could be viewed very negatively or very positlvie,y it could also be one of those things that remain split. There could be a group that is always thankful for Leavitt, while another group that that is upset that Leavitt left ASU. Sometimes questions are answered in sports, sometimes they are not, which is the real beauty of it all.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

