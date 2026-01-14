3 Paths Leavitt’s Legacy Could Grow
In this story:
LSU has a new Quaterback in Sam Leavitt. With Leavitt leaving ASU, he leaves a legacy, one that is very up and down. The quesiton is, how does Leavitt's ASU legacy grow and how will fans remember him in the years to come.
Scenario #1: The KD to the Warriors Reaction
One of the most infamous moments in the sports world of this century is when Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors about 10 years ago. While a decade ago and a different sport, there are some similarities between KD to the Warriors and Leavitt to LSU.
- Both are leaving the teams at their peak. Dillingham is are building up something special at ASU and the Thunder were a game away from the finals.
- Both are going to a more popular team, Golden State was in their prime and LSU is one of the more famous and talked about colleges in today's college football landscape.
- Both also accomplished a lot for their teams, KD won an MVP with OKC and was a pillar for them and Leavitt helped win ASU the Big 12 title game in 2024.
However, despite the good that KD did for OKC, a lot of Thunder fans still view him in a largely negative light and that could be the same for Leavitt. Sure, a lot of great moments were created by Durant and Leavitt with OKC and ASU, but many fans have the question of what if. What if Leavitt stayed another year, would this ASU team make a deep playoff run? These questions will always linger for fans despite the great moments that Leavitt had at ASU.
Scenario #2: The Drew Brees to the Chargers Reaction
Former NFL QB Drew Brees is mainly known for his time and success with the New Orleans Saints. However, Brees was with the Chargers before he was a Saint. Brees had some good years for the Chargers, however his time got ended with them due to injury. So in a way, this situation is similar to Leavitt, where he left a team on an injury related note to go to a Louisiana based football team.
Oppostie to KD with the Thunder, a lot of Chargers fans view Drew Brees in a very positive light. While even though they wish things could have gone better, they are still thankful for him and his time with the Chargers. So, this has how Leavitt could end up
Split
While in years the reaciton to Leavitt leaving could be viewed very negatively or very positlvie,y it could also be one of those things that remain split. There could be a group that is always thankful for Leavitt, while another group that that is upset that Leavitt left ASU. Sometimes questions are answered in sports, sometimes they are not, which is the real beauty of it all.
Please let us know your thoughts on Sam Leavitt's Legacy at ASU will grow when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!
Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.