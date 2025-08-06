Sun Devil Fits for New Orleans Saints
The National Football Season is about to begin. While many teams are focused on the present, the future is also very important, including the draft. Teams begin their scouting early, as NFL teams have shown up at Arizona State Sun Devils training camp.
The New Orleans Saints are predicted by many to be picking number one next season, so what Sun Devils should they take next year in the draft?
Offensive Players
If the Saints do end up with the number one pick, many will have them taking ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt. However, Leavitt might not be the best fit for the New Orleans offense. Head Coach Kellen Moore, who will be going into year two at the time of the draft, likes to run more of a spread passing offense.
Now, Leavitt could run the spread offense, but these offenses don't usually use the mobility of the QB that much, which is a part of Leavitt's game. Could Leavitt be a good QB in New Orleans, sure, but it would be underutilizing his talents.
Jordyn Tyson
Wide Receiver Tyson would be a slam dunk pick for the Saints, not only because Tyson is an incredible player, but:
- Tyson is an incredible player, he has the perfect mix of dynamism and discipline.
- He would fit Moore's offense so well, the spread offense likes receivers who can get the ball and make players miss, which Tyson excels at.
- The Saints have question marks at the receiving position
- It would help the young Saints QBs like Tyler Shough develop
Other great players that the Saints could take later in the draft are receiver Jalen Moss and running back Kyson Brown. Moss has the slim and fluidity that Philadelphia Eagles wideout Devonta Smith has. Moore was the OC for the Eagles in 2024, where Smith had a year full of impactful plays. Kyson Brown has the receiving ability that current Saints back Alvin Kamara has, so Kamara could provide as a great mentor to Brown.
Defensive Players
Jordan Crook could be a great middle of the draft pick for the Saints defense. Crook has been great at being a middle linebacker for the Sun Devils defense and could be a good protégé for the current veteran Demario Davis.
Clayton Smith could be a nice later round addition for the defense. Smith has amazing tools for a pass rusher. If he has a breakout season, he would be a great Round 1 or 2 selections for New Orleans. If not, he could be a nice pick up later on.
In conclusion, the Sun Devils roster has some great players that the Saints could add in the rebuilding phase that they are in. From receiver, to line backer, the Saints could have some future great Sun Devils on their roster!
