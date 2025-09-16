Top Sun Devil Potential Fits for the Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers are a very interesting franchise in the NFL. Very similar to a team like the Minnesota Vikings, the Chargers have had a lot of great players in their franchise, but have not been able to bring home the Lombardi Trophy. However, things seem to be turning around for the better for the Chargers. So, who are some Arizona State Sun Devils that could help the Chargers win their first and deserved Super Bowl?
Defense
The Chargers have a pretty stacked offense for the most part, so defense is up first. Clayton Smith is a player who really fits the culture that Head Coach Jim Harbaugh is trying to build in Los Angeles.
Smith is an explosive and physical edge rusher who has had a great season for ASU so far. Pass rusher is a need for the Chargers, and Smith's ability to explode off the edge would be a great fit for Harbaugh's defense, which usually likes to play aggressively and fast.
A key part of any defense is the linebacker, as they are often the captain of the unit. The Chargers' two linebackers are Daiyan Henley, who is good, but their number two is veteran Denzel Perryman, so they could use a new face. ASU's Keyshaun Elliott is a do-it-all linebacker who would slot right into LA. Eliott has a ton of potential; he already has a good floor. He is one of those players who play solidly their rookie year in the NFL, but could go to higher heights.
ASU's other linebacker, Jordan Crook, could also be a good Charger. Crook is more of a pass-rush linebacker, as he has great speed to sack the quarterback. He can cover well, but compared to the two, Elliott is the better coverage player. However, Harbaugh could use Crook as a good pass-rusher option for the Chargers' defense.
Offense
The Chargers have one of the best Quarterbacks in the league with Justin Herbert, so Sam Leavitt would be a fit here. However, Leavitt's best weapon, Jordyn Tyson, would be a great fit for the Bolts. The Chargers are building some good stuff in the receiving room with
- Ladd McConkey who had a great rookie season
- Veteran Keenan Allen
- Quentin Johnston, who has shown to be inconsistent, but good when consistent.
So, while there is good stuff there in there, Tyson would bring another big element to the team. With Allen's age and Johnston's bumpy moments, Tyson would add another passing threat to the Chargers. Especially in a division with great offenses with the Denver Broncos with Sean Payton, the Las Vegas Raiders with all of their weapons and the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid; drafting Tyson would be a great way to keep up with the division.
Overall, there are some Sun Devils who could help the Chargers win their first Super Bowl.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on what Sun Devils could be a great fit for the Los Angeles Chargers. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!