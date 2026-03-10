Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ties One of Wilt Chamberlain’s Seemingly Unbreakable Scoring Records

In case you needed any more convincing that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the most elite scorers we’ll ever see, how about a Wilt Chamberlain record for you?

On Monday, the Thunder superstar guard tied Chamberlain for the most consecutive games with 20 or more points. Toward the end of the third quarter against the Nuggets, Gilgeous-Alexander secured his 126th 20-point game in a row with a smooth step-back three-pointer over Denver’s Christian Braun. He got a loud ovation from the fans inside Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center as he ran back on defense.

Any time you even tie a Chamberlain record, it’s a feat worth celebrating.

SGA. 126 STRAIGHT 20+ POINT GAMES.



TIES WILT CHAMBERLAIN FOR THE LONGEST STREAK IN NBA HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/SgyGxv6qm3 — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2026

It’s a record that SGA began building toward at the beginning of last season and now he’s just one game away from moving past Chamberlain. After Monday’s contest against the Nuggets, the Thunder next play Thursday against the Celtics where Oklahoma City’s superstar will have a chance to break the record in front of his home fans.

There have been some impressive streaks of consecutive 20-point games. Before Gilgeous-Alexander started to climb the mountaintop, Chamberlain held the two longest streaks. Here’s a look at the most consecutive 20-point games in NBA history according to ESPN:

Player Consecutive 20-point Games Years Wilt Chamberlain 126 1961-63 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 126 (active) 2024-26 Wilt Chamberlain 92 1963-64 Oscar Robertson 79 1963-64 Kevin Durant 72 2015-16 Michael Jordan 72 1987-88 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 71 1971-72 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 70 1970-71 Michael Jordan 69 1990-91 Elgin Baylor 64 1961-62

Chamberlain holds plenty of NBA records that will likely never be broken, like his record of averaging 50.4 points per game in a season after he put up 44.8 a night the year before. Then, there’s the infamous 100-point game, which hopefully someone will find video of one day. With how much Chamberlain fills up the NBA’s record book, it’s notable any time a current player even comes close to the 7-foot legend. Gilgeous-Alexander did it in a different way and he now has an opportunity to stand alone past a Chamberlain record in a matter of days.

Where is SGA in this year’s NBA scoring title race?

Gilgeous-Alexander took home the NBA’s scoring crown last year as he averaged 32.7 points per game on his way to MVP honors and his first title, the Thunder’s first since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City.

This year, he’s right back in the mix but there’s some work to do if he wants to win his second straight scoring title. Heading into Monday, Lakers superstar Luka Dončić is the NBA’s scoring leader with 32.5 points per game. SGA is just behind him with 31.6 points a night. Gilgeous-Alexander and Dončić are the only players averaging 30 points per game this season, followed by Anthony Edwards with 29.6 and Tyrese Maxey, who has put up 29 points per game.

