3 Takeaways From ASU's Bennett's Opening Press Conference

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils officially ushered in Randy Bennett as the 18th head coach of the men's basketball program on Thursday morning in a formal press conference setting.

Bennett replaces an 11-year veteran leader of the program in Bobby Hurley, and is now tasked with expanding on the accomplishments that his predecessor made over that time.

May 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils basketball head coach Randy Bennett speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at the Weatherup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI gives three major takeaways from the presser that included contributions from Bennett, Michael Crow, and athletic director Graham Rossini , below.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Bennett Was Set on Heading to ASU

The 63-year-old head coach was asked whether Gonzaga's leaving the West Coast Conference for the newly shaped Pac-12 was a factor in the Gaels' departure. Bennett ultimately confirmed that it did indeed play a role, but also made it abundantly clear that he would have made the jump regardless.

Randy Bennett (center) gets an ASU jersey from Graham Rossini (left, athletic director) and Michael Crow (right, President) during a press conference at the Weatherup Center, in Tempe on May 7, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State has widely been self-coined as Bennett's " dream job ," citing the Sun Devils as a program he admired on a grand scale when growing up in the Phoenix area in the late 1970's and early 1980's. He wanted to live in the area, take on the challenge of competing in an incredibly competitive Big 12, and bring Arizona State back into the limelight.

May 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils basketball head coach Randy Bennett speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at the Weatherup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sun Devils Will Target Specific Type of Personnel

Bennett reiterated that the Sun Devils would further commit to NIL efforts in the years to come, but the program's approach would be to target players who truly want to be in Tempe and grow all-around, as first cited by university president Michael Crow.

March 11, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; St. Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) during the second half in the final of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Arizona State AD Graham Rossini echoed a similar sentiment, suggesting that leadership is fully aligned. Returnees in Bryce Ford and Vijay Wallace fit the mold of players that the program will target, while Paulius Murauskas , potentially forgoing more money to play for Bennett yet again, sets the tone for the transfer portal attack in Tempe.

Bennett Believes in Future of Program

Bennett was quite forthright when asked about his vision for the program, stating that he believes the Sun Devils can become "good" early in his tenure, but face roadblocks before they take steps toward becoming "great" down the line.

At the end of the day, Bennett is determined, has assembled an elite staff, and has a clear vision for what Arizona State will become. It is a new era in Tempe under Bennett, and the program looks to make some noise in 2026-27.