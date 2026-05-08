Assessing Paulius Murauskas’ Fit with Arizona State

The Arizona State Sun Devils have had a solid offseason showing, given that the program underwent major coaching staff changes after a disastrous 2025 campaign.

Hiring Randy Bennett as the next head coach was the first step in the rebuilding process, as the 63-year-old head coach has a well-established track record of consistently producing wins. Although Saint Mary's level of competition is underwhelming, Bennett has shown the ability to lead his team to sustained success. Bennett spoke on his goals during his introductory press conference.

What Bennett Said

Randy Bennett answers questions during a news conference at the Weatherup Center in Tempe on May 7, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"What I'm looking forward to is building this program into a program that has a lot of continuity and build where it is a power in the Big 12," Bennett explained. "There have been flashes, so I don't ever want to diminish what some other peoples' work has been, but that's what I think we can do, and that's what I'm looking forward to. Get Sun Devil basketball back to the top."

Not only did Bennett's appointment provide hope for the direction of the program, but it also increased Arizona State's chances of landing Saint Mary's transfer Paulius Murauskas in the portal. ESPN's Jeff Borzello explained the forward's fit with the Sun Devils.

Borzello's Thoughts

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Ali Dibba (6) and Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) fight for the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

"Murauskas entered the portal shortly after Randy Bennett left Saint Mary's to be the coach at Arizona State," Borzello said. "The Lithuanian forward earned All-West Coast Conference honors in each of the past two seasons, averaging 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in the 2025-26 campaign. Murauskas began his career at Arizona."

"Considering he played the last two seasons for new Arizona State coach Randy Bennett at their former stop, Saint Mary's, Murauskas should fit seamlessly into the Sun Devils' system," Borzello continued. "How his production will translate to the Big 12 is up for debate, but he was integral to what the Gaels did offensively the past two seasons."

What Murauskas Means for Arizona State

March 9, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) dribbles the basketball against Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Hammond (1) during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It goes without saying that the 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward was the premier signing for the Sun Devils, and his connection with Bennett is the main reason he took his talents to Tempe, Arizona, this offseason. His ability to finish around the rim and score efficiently will be welcoming signs for a team looking to bounce back in 2026.

Murauskas will form a dangerous frontcourt tandem with Boston transfer center Ben Defty , who primarily operates near the basket. The former Saint Mary's forward can stretch the floor to an extent and open up space for Defty.