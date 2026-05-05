Breaking Down Arizona State Basketball’s Roster Strategy

Arizona State basketball is in a weird but kind of exciting spot right now. Under Randy Bennett, the Sun Devils aren’t just throwing a team together; they’re clearly trying to balance winning immediately while also setting up the future. But if we’re being honest, that’s not easy to do in college basketball anymore. So the big question is: is this a “win-now” roster, or is it more about building for the long term?

Let’s start with the obvious. Players like Paulius Murauskas and Emmanuel Innocenti are here to make an impact right away. These are older, experienced guys who don’t have years to develop. They need to produce now.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) shoots a free throws during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

And that’s not a bad thing. Every good team needs players like those guys who bring maturity, defense, and consistency. Murauskas especially feels like the tone-setter. If he plays like a top transfer, ASU instantly becomes competitive in the Big 12. If not, the whole “high floor” idea kind of falls apart.

That’s why I think this team’s success depends more on these short-term guys than people realize.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Bridge Players Matter Most

Now here’s where it gets interesting. Players like Dillan Shaw and Joel Foxwell aren’t just one-year fixes; they’re the bridge between now and the future.

Foxwell especially stands out. He already looks like someone who can run the offense, but he also has room to grow into something much bigger. Same with Shaw, who can do a little bit of everything.

Feb 25, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Portland Pilots guard Joel Foxwell (23) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

These are the types of players who can keep ASU competitive this year while also being the reason they’ll be better next year. Honestly, these “in-between” players might matter more than anyone else on the roster.

March 9, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) dribbles the basketball against Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Hammond (1) during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Future Isn’t Guaranteed

Then you’ve got the long-term pieces like Nate Garcia and JRob Croy. These are the guys who might not dominate right away but could be huge later on.

But here’s the problem: there’s no guarantee they’ll even be around long enough to develop. That’s just how college basketball works now. Transfers, NIL deals, and playing time make it hard to keep players for multiple years. So while it’s nice to think about the future, ASU can’t rely on it too much.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talks with an official during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

If I’m being real, Arizona State shouldn’t try to split the difference too much. This roster is built to win now, and they should embrace that.

You’ve got experienced players, a solid core, and a coach, Randy Bennett, who knows how to build tough, competitive teams. That’s enough to push for an NCAA Tournament spot right away.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett points to his bench during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga Bulldogs won 73-65. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

ASU has a mix of everything: veterans, young talent, and players in between. But the real story isn’t balanced. It’s an urgency.

This team has the pieces to be good right now. The question is whether they actually play like it.