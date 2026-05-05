Breaking Down Arizona State Basketball’s Roster Strategy
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Arizona State basketball is in a weird but kind of exciting spot right now. Under Randy Bennett, the Sun Devils aren’t just throwing a team together; they’re clearly trying to balance winning immediately while also setting up the future. But if we’re being honest, that’s not easy to do in college basketball anymore. So the big question is: is this a “win-now” roster, or is it more about building for the long term?
Let’s start with the obvious. Players like Paulius Murauskas and Emmanuel Innocenti are here to make an impact right away. These are older, experienced guys who don’t have years to develop. They need to produce now.
And that’s not a bad thing. Every good team needs players like those guys who bring maturity, defense, and consistency. Murauskas especially feels like the tone-setter. If he plays like a top transfer, ASU instantly becomes competitive in the Big 12. If not, the whole “high floor” idea kind of falls apart.
That’s why I think this team’s success depends more on these short-term guys than people realize.
The Bridge Players Matter Most
Now here’s where it gets interesting. Players like Dillan Shaw and Joel Foxwell aren’t just one-year fixes; they’re the bridge between now and the future.
Foxwell especially stands out. He already looks like someone who can run the offense, but he also has room to grow into something much bigger. Same with Shaw, who can do a little bit of everything.
These are the types of players who can keep ASU competitive this year while also being the reason they’ll be better next year. Honestly, these “in-between” players might matter more than anyone else on the roster.
The Future Isn’t Guaranteed
Then you’ve got the long-term pieces like Nate Garcia and JRob Croy. These are the guys who might not dominate right away but could be huge later on.
But here’s the problem: there’s no guarantee they’ll even be around long enough to develop. That’s just how college basketball works now. Transfers, NIL deals, and playing time make it hard to keep players for multiple years. So while it’s nice to think about the future, ASU can’t rely on it too much.
If I’m being real, Arizona State shouldn’t try to split the difference too much. This roster is built to win now, and they should embrace that.
You’ve got experienced players, a solid core, and a coach, Randy Bennett, who knows how to build tough, competitive teams. That’s enough to push for an NCAA Tournament spot right away.
ASU has a mix of everything: veterans, young talent, and players in between. But the real story isn’t balanced. It’s an urgency.
This team has the pieces to be good right now. The question is whether they actually play like it.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.