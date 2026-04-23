Cam Dyer Breaks Down First Healthy Spring With Arizona State

TEMPE -- Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Cameron Dyer is the lone returner to the program at the position, as he redshirted the 2025 season after serving as the backup for the final five games of the campaign.

The second-year Sun Devil spoke to the media following the final practice of spring on Tuesday, discussing his comfort level in the system, how he is getting along with the other players at quarterback, and more.

Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Dyer Learned Much From 2025 Season

Dyer spoke about how much he learned from Sam Leavitt and Jeff Sims during his freshman season, and how he carried that into year two in Tempe.

"It taught me a lot. Seeing that, and watching that film last year and being able to digest it in the offseason has been big for me," Dyer said.

Arizona State quarterback Cameron Dyer (13) throws a pass during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leavitt's departure was unceremonious, but he left an imprint on the program nonetheless, while Sims' loyalty to Arizona State was more than commendable. It's clear that both played a role in Dyer's development. Dyer also credited head coach Kenny Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo for being quarterback-friendly, which has eased his continued progression after being fully cleared to return from a knee injury a few months ago.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback Room Has Unified Quickly

Dyer mentioned that Arizona State's newly formed quarterback room has grown closer in recent months, noting that the position group started a group chat as the room began to take shape.

It's a positive sign that the four players have gotten closer over the last three months - this leaves the battle in a friendly yet competitive one heading into the season opener.

Arizona State quarterback Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dyer Still Has Chance To Earn Role

While redshirt sophomore Cutter Boley is still considered the frontrunner to win the role, the other three players in the room have impressed at various times as well. Graduate student Mikey Keene has arguably been the most steady arm among the four, although his ceiling may not be as high. Jake Fette has far exceeded expectations that are typically set for a true freshman, putting a dent in the battle himself.

While Dyer typically gets lost in the fray of the competition, he has made great strides in his own right, displaying a second gear of athleticism and arm talent that could give him the opportunity to shock the college football world in the coming months.