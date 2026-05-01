ASU Defensive Transfers Who Will Play Biggest Roles in 2026

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are rebounding from several losses via the NFL route, with the defense taking as many hits as the offense.

Key contributors from 2025 in Keyshaun Elliott and Keith Abney Jr. were drafted during the three-day NFL Draft last week, while several others (including Myles "Ghost" Rowser) received camp invites in the aftermath of it all.

Defensive coordinator Brian Ward instructs his players during ASU fall camp practice on Aug. 2, 2024, at Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe. | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now, Brian Ward is tasked with rebounding from extensive starting-level losses by bringing back in-house players ready to take the next step, as well as adding transfer portal players who will inject the 2026 unit with experience. Arizona State on SI names three defensive players most well-positioned to earn sizable roles below.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

EDGE Jalen Thompson

Thompson served as a productive player over three seasons at Michigan State before ultimately opting to reunite with his former DL coach, Diron Reynolds, with the Spartans.

The Detroit native is well-positioned to start off the edge in 2026 after the Sun Devils' line was largely forced to be overhauled in lieu of the departures of Justin Wodtly, Elijah O'Neal, and Prince Dorbah. Expect Thompson to start off the edge in complement of returnee Clayton Smith .

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LB Owen Long

Long is one of three 4-star recruits from the transfer portal who signed with Arizona State alongside receivers Omarion Miller and Reed Harris.

This instantly placed Long in a spot to earn a starting spot, and the former Colorado State star took full advantage. While Ward's 4-2-5 defense changes the traditional roles for linebackers, Long's astute, cerebral approach to the game translated fully onto the field in spring practices. Fully expect Long to be among the leaders in tackles at the FBS level once again, while also serving as a dynamic playmaker in Ward's aggressive scheme.

Colorado State linebacker Owen Long during a media day at Colorado State University on August 13, 2025, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

S Lyrik Rawls

Rawls is another player who has virtually locked up a starting role to this point of the offseason at the free safety spot.

The incoming transfer has been an extensive contributor between Oklahoma State and Kansas - playing out his final season in Tempe. Rawls is very much an ideal replacement for the departing Xavion Alford, as he possesses roughly the same play style at the surface. Expect Rawls to fully embrace a role as the primary back-line support in the passing game and to complement the strong safety quite well.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks safety Lyrik Rawls (2) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images