One Freshman ASU Will Have To Lean on After NFL Draft
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TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils football program is in a fascinating spot heading into the fourth year of the Kenny Dillingham era.
While Arizona State is positioned to compete with ample high-end talent in 2026, it is simultaneously in a transitional period, as players such as Jordyn Tyson departed for the next level over the last week.
Arizona State on SI names class of 2026 members who have left an early positive impression on the program - before settling on one that has stood above the rest to this point.
Several First-Year Players Worth Mentioning
Jake Fette has far exceeded expectations in his first several months with the Sun Devils, as he appears to be much more prepared to make the transition from high school to college. Fette was relatively light on mistakes during spring and put his all-around talent on full display.
DaQuwan Dunn has been one of several impressive cornerbacks for the Sun Devils during the offseason time period. The Texas native is in the mix to see the field frequently, even as a freshman.
Landen Miree has flashed an intriguing blend of athleticism and upside as a receiver at the tight end position over his first several months in Tempe. The Ohio native is buried in the expected depth chart at the moment, but is positioned to be a factor in 2027 and beyond.
Zeth Thues is another local prodigy (Liberty H.S.) who has made a concise and impressive transition to the collegiate level. Jessiah McGrew, Montana Warren, and Lyrik Rawls are in a position to receive extensive playing time in 2026, but Thues had been a regular fixture throughout spring camp.
One Player Stands Above Rest
Julian Hugo is the player out of the 2026 class that stands above the rest when it comes to incoming talents that are most likely to see the field on an extensive basis over the course of the season.
The Arizona State EDGE group is replenished heading into the 12-game season, as Clayton Smith is the lone returning starter at the moment. Jalen Thompson (Michigan State), Emar'rion Winston (Baylor), and returnees such as Albert Smith III are in the fold as far as players who have the potential to see sizable roles in Diron Reynolds' rotation.
Hugo has boosted his case drastically on his own merit despite the turnover, as the Texas native has flashed explosive athleticism, an astute approach to the game, and a tendency to make crucial plays in key moments.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.