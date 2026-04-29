One Freshman ASU Will Have To Lean on After NFL Draft

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils football program is in a fascinating spot heading into the fourth year of the Kenny Dillingham era.

While Arizona State is positioned to compete with ample high-end talent in 2026, it is simultaneously in a transitional period, as players such as Jordyn Tyson departed for the next level over the last week.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI names class of 2026 members who have left an early positive impression on the program - before settling on one that has stood above the rest to this point.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Several First-Year Players Worth Mentioning

Jake Fette has far exceeded expectations in his first several months with the Sun Devils, as he appears to be much more prepared to make the transition from high school to college. Fette was relatively light on mistakes during spring and put his all-around talent on full display.

DaQuwan Dunn has been one of several impressive cornerbacks for the Sun Devils during the offseason time period. The Texas native is in the mix to see the field frequently, even as a freshman.

Del Valle alum Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman, throws the ball as Arizona State warms up before facing Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Landen Miree has flashed an intriguing blend of athleticism and upside as a receiver at the tight end position over his first several months in Tempe. The Ohio native is buried in the expected depth chart at the moment, but is positioned to be a factor in 2027 and beyond.

Zeth Thues is another local prodigy (Liberty H.S.) who has made a concise and impressive transition to the collegiate level. Jessiah McGrew, Montana Warren, and Lyrik Rawls are in a position to receive extensive playing time in 2026, but Thues had been a regular fixture throughout spring camp.

Peoria Liberty High School's Zeth Thues does a short interview with recruiting analyst Tom Lemmings at the Desert Mountain High School football field on April 1, 2024 in Scottsdale, Ariz. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One Player Stands Above Rest

Julian Hugo is the player out of the 2026 class that stands above the rest when it comes to incoming talents that are most likely to see the field on an extensive basis over the course of the season.

The Arizona State EDGE group is replenished heading into the 12-game season, as Clayton Smith is the lone returning starter at the moment. Jalen Thompson (Michigan State), Emar'rion Winston (Baylor), and returnees such as Albert Smith III are in the fold as far as players who have the potential to see sizable roles in Diron Reynolds' rotation.

ASU defensive line coach Diron Reynolds instructs his players in a drill during an ASU practice on Aug. 16, 2024, in Tempe. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hugo has boosted his case drastically on his own merit despite the turnover, as the Texas native has flashed explosive athleticism, an astute approach to the game, and a tendency to make crucial plays in key moments.