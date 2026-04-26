Keyshaun Elliott's Departure Won't Hurt Arizona State as Much as You Think

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are working towards replacing the production left behind by several players that were selected in the NFL draft, including Jordyn Tyson and Max Iheanachor - who were both first-round selections.

Two-year linebacker Keyshaun Elliott joined the club (as well as CB Keith Abney II) in round five of day three on Saturday, which reminded Arizona State fans that the team must replace him and Jordan Crook in the 2026 season.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI makes arguments as to why Elliott may not be as detrimental of a loss as one may be compelled to believe below.

Expected LB Starters Are Special

ASU linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu (30) comes onto the field prior to a game against UCF at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 9, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State came in with an exceptional plan of attack this offseason, as they added the leading tackler in the nation in Colorado State's Owen Long, as well as displaying trust in the returning Martell Hughes - who appears ready to make the jump to full-time starter in lieu of breaking out last season.

Long is cerebral in the same manner that Elliott was during his time in Tempe and was Arizona State on SI's defensive MVP during spring camp, while Hughes is the traditional "playmaker" that DC Brian Ward loves to employ.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes (18) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Beyond the starting duo is Zyrus Fiaseu, who was given one more year of eligibility - the third rotational backer is essential to the Sun Devils' defensive operations behind great leadership and heads-up playmaking.

A.J. Cooper Has Long-term Plan

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebackers coach A.J. Cooper against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cooper has done a wonderful job preparing his linebacker group for both the present and the future over the last three-plus years. That approach has continued into the offseason, with Cooper adding promising young talent to the room.

Redshirt freshman Isaiah Iosefa and true freshman Mason Marden each figure to compete with more experienced players like Prayer Young-Blackgoat, while Ramere Davis, a transfer down from NAU, rounds out what has become one of the more intriguing position groups in Tempe.

Arizona State Defense Infrastructure Strong

ASU football players Isaiah Iosefa, right, and Jack Bal play Connect Four during an NIL fundraising event for the Sun Angel Collective at Texas Roadhouse on July 22, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beyond everything else, Arizona State's defense is a bit deeper this season as a whole compared to last. While Elliott's departure will result in growing pains, the coaching staff did a great job of rebuilding in response.

Do not be shocked if Long puts together an All-Big 12 caliber season, or if Hughes makes a full leap from intriguing playmaker into a legitimate NFL prospect over the next eight months. The future is bright for the Sun Devils.